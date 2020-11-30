IMAC Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

BRENTWOOD, Tenn, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or “the Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announces that it has received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that IMAC has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).



As previously reported, the Company was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement because the closing bid price for its common stock was less than $1.00 for the 30 consecutive business days preceding October 13, 2020. That matter is now closed.