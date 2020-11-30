Baudax Bio to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, today announced that Gerri Henwood, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held virtually December 1-3, 2020. The company will conduct institutional investor meetings on December 2, 2020; meetings may be requested through Piper Sandler.



A pre-recorded fireside chat with Ms. Henwood is now available on the Piper Sandler conference site and on the “Events” page within the Investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. The recording will be available for a period of 30 days following the event.