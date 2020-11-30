 

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Appoints Angela Grant as Chief Legal Officer

~ Expands Depth of Senior Leadership Team ~

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”), today announced that Angela Grant has been appointed Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Grant has over 30 years of operational and legal experience in the insurance industry and will oversee all in-house and corporate counsel duties. Ms. Grant will also play a prominent role in regulatory, compliance and strategic matters.

“Angela brings tremendous experience and insight to Palomar’s executive leadership group,” commented Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As we expand our team, I am impressed not only by Angela’s impeccable legal credentials, but by her wide-ranging insurance experience. Her approach to ethics and compliance, as well as business development, make her an excellent cultural fit at Palomar, and she will be an invaluable asset to our Company in the years to come.”

“I am excited to bring my experience and passion to Palomar in the Chief Legal Officer role,” said Ms. Grant. “The people at Palomar are an ethical, agile team devoted to supporting their fellow employees and customers. I am proud to play a role in Palomar’s strategic mission and look forward to instituting solutions that further drive profitable growth.”

Ms. Grant most recently served as Chief Legal & Innovation Officer at CSE Insurance Group. Previously, Ms. Grant served as the Head of Compliance & Legal at Hippo Insurance. In addition to her legal and compliance background, past leadership roles at Esurance, Kemper and GEICO burnished her credentials in mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and strategy. Ms. Grant received her juris doctor from the Texas A&M University School of Law and holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of North Texas. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, State Bar of California (Registered In-House Counsel), American Bar Association, Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics, Association of Insurance Compliance Professionals (AICP), and the National Association of Women Lawyers (NAWL).

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, wind and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 31 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).

