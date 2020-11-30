Triumph Bancorp Announces Dividend for 7.125% Series C Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TBK) today announced the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.81 per share on its 7.125% Series C Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, represented by depositary shares (NASDAQ: TBKCP), each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of preferred stock. Holders of depositary shares will receive $0.44525 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020.



About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com.