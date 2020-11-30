Barclays Announces the Redemption of Certain ETNs

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) announced today that it will exercise its issuer call option and redeem, in full, each series of exchange-traded notes listed in the table below (each, an “ETN” and collectively, the “ETNs”). Further details regarding the redemption of these ETNs are highlighted in the table below:

ETN Name

ETN Ticker

Exchange

Redemption

Date

Final

Valuation

Date

Rates iPath Inverse US Treasury Composite ETN TAPR Cboe 12/15/2020 12/8/2020

Rates iPath Series B US Treasury 10-year Bear ETN BTYS Cboe 12/15/2020 12/8/2020

Equity Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Global High Yield Series B ETN FIYY NYSE Arca 12/15/2020 12/10/2020

Equity Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Series B ETN FLEU NYSE Arca 12/15/2020 12/10/2020

Equity Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Series C ETN FFEU NYSE Arca 12/15/2020 12/10/2020

On the Redemption Date, holders of the ETNs will receive a cash payment per ETN equal to the relevant Closing Indicative Value for each series of ETNs (as defined in the relevant prospectus relating to the ETNs) on the related Final Valuation Date. The Final Valuation Dates are specified in the table above. Trading of the ETNs will be suspended before the market open on the business day following the Final Valuation Date.