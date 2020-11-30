Barclays Announces the Redemption of Certain ETNs
Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) announced today that it will exercise its issuer call option and redeem, in full, each series of exchange-traded notes listed in the table below (each, an “ETN” and collectively, the “ETNs”). Further details regarding the redemption of these ETNs are highlighted in the table below:
|
Asset
ETN Name
ETN Ticker
Exchange
Redemption
Date
Final
Valuation
Date
Rates
iPath Inverse US Treasury Composite ETN
TAPR
Cboe
12/15/2020
12/8/2020
Rates
iPath Series B US Treasury 10-year Bear ETN
BTYS
Cboe
12/15/2020
12/8/2020
Equity
Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Global High Yield Series B ETN
FIYY
NYSE Arca
12/15/2020
12/10/2020
Equity
Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Series B ETN
FLEU
NYSE Arca
12/15/2020
12/10/2020
Equity
Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Series C ETN
FFEU
NYSE Arca
12/15/2020
12/10/2020
On the Redemption Date, holders of the ETNs will receive a cash payment per ETN equal to the relevant Closing Indicative Value for each series of ETNs (as defined in the relevant prospectus relating to the ETNs) on the related Final Valuation Date. The Final Valuation Dates are specified in the table above. Trading of the ETNs will be suspended before the market open on the business day following the Final Valuation Date.
