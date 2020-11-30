 

Barclays Announces the Redemption of Certain ETNs

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) announced today that it will exercise its issuer call option and redeem, in full, each series of exchange-traded notes listed in the table below (each, an “ETN” and collectively, the “ETNs”). Further details regarding the redemption of these ETNs are highlighted in the table below:

Asset
Class

ETN Name

ETN Ticker

Exchange

Redemption
Date

Final
Valuation
Date

Rates

iPath Inverse US Treasury Composite ETN

TAPR

Cboe

12/15/2020

12/8/2020

Rates

iPath Series B US Treasury 10-year Bear ETN

BTYS

Cboe

12/15/2020

12/8/2020

Equity

Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Global High Yield Series B ETN

FIYY

NYSE Arca

12/15/2020

12/10/2020

Equity

Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Series B ETN

FLEU

NYSE Arca

12/15/2020

12/10/2020

Equity

Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Series C ETN

FFEU

NYSE Arca

12/15/2020

12/10/2020

On the Redemption Date, holders of the ETNs will receive a cash payment per ETN equal to the relevant Closing Indicative Value for each series of ETNs (as defined in the relevant prospectus relating to the ETNs) on the related Final Valuation Date. The Final Valuation Dates are specified in the table above. Trading of the ETNs will be suspended before the market open on the business day following the Final Valuation Date.

