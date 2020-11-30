 

UDR Prices $350 Million of 1.900% Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Notes Due 2033 and Announces Redemption of All Outstanding 3.750% Senior Unsecured Notes Due July 2024

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 22:16  |  43   |   |   

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), announced today that it has priced an offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 1.900% senior unsecured medium-term notes due March 15, 2033. The notes were priced at 99.578% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest from December 14, 2020 to yield 1.939% to maturity.

Interest on the notes is payable semiannually on March 15 and September 15 with the first interest payment on March 15, 2021. The notes will mature on March 15, 2033 unless redeemed prior to that date.

The notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by United Dominion Realty, L.P.

The Company also announced that it will redeem the remaining $183 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.750% medium-term notes due July 2024 (CUSIP No. 90265EAJ9).

The Company expects to allocate the net proceeds from the offering to eligible green projects. Pending allocation for such purposes, the Company expects to initially use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the redemption of the 3.750% medium-term notes due 2024 (plus the make-whole amount and accrued and unpaid interest) and the balance of the net proceeds to repay other outstanding indebtedness, including the Company’s remaining $67.5 million of secured indebtedness maturing in 2023 and outstanding indebtedness under the Company’s commercial paper program and working capital credit facility, or to fund potential acquisitions.

The settlement of the offering is expected to occur on December 14, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC and Truist Securities, Inc. are the joint book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC, Regions Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. are the co-managers for the offering.

This offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company’s currently effective shelf registration statement, which was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You may obtain copies of the pricing supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus relating to the offering without charge from the SEC at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of these documents may be obtained by contacting (i) BofA Securities, Inc., 200 North College Street, NC1-004-03-43, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Toll-free: 1-800-294-1322, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; (ii) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, Collect: 1-212-834-4533; or (iii) U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. 214 N. Tryon Street, 26th Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, Toll-free: 1 877-558-2607.

Seite 1 von 3
UDR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UDR Prices $350 Million of 1.900% Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Notes Due 2033 and Announces Redemption of All Outstanding 3.750% Senior Unsecured Notes Due July 2024 UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), announced today that it has priced an offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 1.900% senior unsecured medium-term notes due March 15, 2033. The notes were priced at 99.578% of the principal …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
ESG Factors: Total Once Again Selected in 2020 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
UDR Announces 2020 GRESB Score, GRESB Top Performer Status, and Its Winning the 2020 Excellence in Technology Innovation Award by NAA