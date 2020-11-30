PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. and PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. declare distributions for December 2020, January and February 2021

Ticker

Distribution

Per Share

Change From

Prior

Distribution

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. ISD $0.105 –

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. GHY $0.105 –

Month Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date December 12/10/2020 12/11/2020 12/31/2020 January 12/28/2020 12/29/2020 1/4/2021 February 2/11/2021 2/12/2021 2/26/2021

The distribution amounts are forward-looking and may include net investment income, currency gains, capital gains and a return of capital, but such a determination cannot be made at this time. This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the applicable Board of Directors. In early 2021, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital). If applicable, and when available, a current estimate of the distribution’s composition can be found in the Section 19 notice section of the website. Please consult your tax advisor for further information.