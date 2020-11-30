 

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. and PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. declare distributions for December 2020, January and February 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 22:15  |  15   |   |   

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ISD) and PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GHY) declared today monthly distributions for December 2020, January and February 2021. The distribution amounts and schedule for each fund appears below:

Fund Name

Ticker

Distribution
Per Share

Change From
Prior
Distribution

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc.

ISD

$0.105

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc.

GHY

$0.105

 

Month

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

December

12/10/2020

12/11/2020

12/31/2020

January

12/28/2020

12/29/2020

1/4/2021

February

2/11/2021

2/12/2021

2/26/2021

The distribution amounts are forward-looking and may include net investment income, currency gains, capital gains and a return of capital, but such a determination cannot be made at this time. This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the applicable Board of Directors. In early 2021, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital). If applicable, and when available, a current estimate of the distribution’s composition can be found in the Section 19 notice section of the website. Please consult your tax advisor for further information.

Disclaimer

