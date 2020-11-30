 

Arco Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 22:15  |  28   |   |   

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020 ended September 30th, 2020.

Letter from Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto, Arco’s founder and CEO

The year of 2020 has been a testament to the resilience of our business, and we have planted seeds that will help us grow our company for years to come. As technology took a leading role in education overnight, we were able to quickly evolve to better serve existing clients and attract prospects, as well as deliver strong financial and operational results. As student, parent and educator habits changed drastically, we are excited at the opportunity to continue to disrupt our sector and shape the future of education.

While mostly working remotely from the safety of their homes, our team has delivered strong results during the first nine months of 2020. Arco has recorded 117% YoY revenue growth for the period, 148% increase in adjusted EBITDA and confirms its adjusted EBITDA guidance of 35.5-37.5% for the 2020 fiscal year. We have achieved these results while continuing to invest in our team, our solutions and our brand equity, the ingredients of our virtuous cycle focused on long-term growth. During this period, there have been no layoffs or pay-cuts; on the contrary, we have continued to grow our team by recruiting talented professionals in technology, pedagogical, frontline and management roles.

The accelerated evolution of our solutions and go-to-market strategy during the period has been a source of pride for us. Within days of the COVID-19 outbreak, we offered our partner schools a portfolio of technology tools, digital content and remote pedagogical support that helped them to continue providing high-quality education to students and perceived value to parents. As a result, we are experiencing high levels of user engagement and customer retention and satisfaction. In our business, trust and reputation are determinant to long term success, and we believe these results will drive growth for years to come.

Additionally, the change in our go-to-market strategy from in-person to digital-first has delivered a record number of leads at a lower cost per lead than past commercial cycles. Since September, when schools started to reopen and our sales team resumed travel, we have seen a strong rebound in new school intake. We expect to deliver solid annual contract value (ACV) growth of 20 to 25% for the 2021 school year.

The evolution in the way we operate and serve our clients has further reinforced our brand reputation, quality and distribution. While some companies perished and other benefited only in the short term, Arco emerges stronger with brighter long-term perspectives. With a 4% share in a R$25 billion fragmented market in urgent need of high-quality education, today continues to be day 1 for us. We thank our partner investors for their support and guidance during this period and Arco’s team for their relentless pursuit of excellence and value to our partner schools.

Key Messages

Resilient business leading to strong financial results

  • Delivered 2020 ACV in line with contracted value: 4% gap to contracted value as temporary schools closure due to COVID-19 resulted in minor student dropout
  • 3Q20 net revenues of R$208.7 million, 196% above 3Q19; 9M20 net revenues of R$ 705.2 million, 117% above 9M19
  • 9M20 adjusted EBITDA grew 148% versus 2019, resulting in a margin of 36.2%
  • On track to deliver FY adjusted EBITDA guidance of 35.5-37.5%

Solid growth expected for 2021 cycle

  • Guidance for 2021 ACV growth between 20% and 25%, with a 2021 ACV guidance of R$1,150 to R$1,200 million
  • Broader guidance range due to additional growth potential from delayed sales cycle
  • Conservative assumptions for student dropout recovery

Bright long-term perspectives from stronger winning factors

  • Accelerated product evolution delivered 3x user engagement and leading NPS levels
  • Outstanding retention rates and healthy price increases
  • Revamped go-to-market strategy led to record pipeline of leads
  • As salesforce returned to the field, new school intake sharply rebounded

Exciting organic and M&A opportunities ahead to continue capturing large total addressable market

  • Still scratching the surface of a large and fragmented market
  • Robust M&A pipeline in all target verticals
  • Positivo acceleration demonstrates our repeatable model of acquiring & improving
  • Closing of Escola da Inteligência1 unlocks new vertical for Arco, the high-growth social-emotional learning

Conference Call Information

Arco will discuss its third quarter 2020 results today, November 30th, 2020, via a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the call, please dial: +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 3181 8565. An audio replay of the call will be available through December 7th, 2020 by dialing +55 (11) 3193 1012 and entering access code 1608874#. A webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/.

___________________
1 Escola da Inteligência transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust and other regulatory approvals.

Information related to COVID-19 pandemic

As of September 30th, 2020, there was a total impact of R$10,915 on the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements related to the COVID-19 pandemic mainly related to: (i) revision of the Company’s estimated credit losses from its trade receivables based on expected increases in financial default and in unemployment rates in Brazil for the next months, which resulted in an increase of R$4,943 thousand, (ii) the Company incurred additional expenses of R$5,685 related to IT, network infrastructure and an integrated teaching platform, as well as expenses to maintain protective measures.

The future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on an ongoing basis is still uncertain, and the Company’s management team will continue to closely monitor and assess the potential impacts it may have on the Company’s business, its financial performance and position.

For full disclosure regarding the COVID-19 discussion, please refer to the September 30th, 2020 condensed consolidated financial statements submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allows students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as pertains to Arco Platform Limited (the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance conditions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by statements herein involves substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward looking statements are made based on the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial conditions, result of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and these statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Statements which herein address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “evaluate,” “expect,” “explore,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “view,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain customers; our ability to increase the price of our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; general market, political, economic, and business conditions in Brazil or abroad; and our financial targets which include revenue, share count and other IFRS measures, as well as non-IFRS financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Forward-looking statements represent the Company management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Forms 20-F and 6-K. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investor.arcoplatform.com/

Key Business Metrics

ACV Bookings: we define ACV Bookings as the revenue we would contractually expect to recognize from a partner school in each school year pursuant to the terms of our contract with such partner school, assuming no further additions or reductions in the number of enrolled students that will access our content at such partner school in such school year (we define “school year” for purposes of calculation of ACV Bookings as the twelve-month period starting in October of the previous year to September of the mentioned current year). We calculate ACV Bookings by multiplying the number of enrolled students at each partner school with the average ticket per student per year; the related number of enrolled students and average ticket per student per year are each calculated in accordance with the terms of each contract with the related partner school.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board—IASB, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow which are non-GAAP financial measures.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as profit (loss) for the year (or period) plus/minus income taxes, plus/minus finance result, plus depreciation and amortization, plus share of loss of equity-accounted investees, plus share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units), plus M&A expenses, plus non-recurring expenses and plus effects related to COVID-19 pandemic. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue.

We calculate Adjusted Net Income as profit (loss) for the year (or period) plus share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units), plus amortization of intangible assets from business combinations (which refers to the amortization of the following intangible assets from business combinations: (i) rights on contracts, (ii) customer relationships, (iii) educational system, (iv) trademarks, (v) non-compete agreement and (vi) software resulting from acquisitions), plus/minus changes in fair value of derivative instruments (which refers to (i) changes in fair value of derivative instruments—finance income, and plus (ii) changes in fair value of derivative instruments—finance costs), plus/minus changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders plus share of loss of equity-accounted investees, plus/minus changes in current and deferred tax recognized in statements of income applied to all adjustments to net income, plus/minus foreign exchange gains/loss on cash and cash equivalents, plus/minus interest expenses (income), net, plus M&A expenses, plus non-recurring expenses and plus effects related to COVID-19 pandemic. We calculate Adjusted Net Income Margin as Adjusted Net Income divided by Net Revenue.

We calculate Free Cash Flow as Net Cash Flows from Operating activities less acquisition of property and equipment less acquisition of intangible assets. We consider Free Cash Flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow our business. We calculate Adjusted Free Cash Flow as free cash flow for the year (or period) plus (i) interest change in financial investments, (ii) M&A expenses and,(iii) non-recurring expenses.

We understand that, although Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS. Additionally, our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow may be different from the calculation used by other companies, including our competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, our measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.

   

Arco Platform Limited

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

     

September 30,

 

December 31,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

2020

 

2019

Assets

(unaudited)

   

Current assets

   

Cash and cash equivalents

526,844

 

48,900

 

Financial investments

906,671

 

574,804

 

Trade receivables

260,576

 

329,428

 

Inventories

52,714

 

40,106

 

Recoverable taxes

27,688

 

15,612

 

Financial instruments from acquisition of interest

-

 

3,794

 

Related parties

-

 

1,298

 

Other assets

20,089

 

14,630

 

Total current assets

1,794,582

 

1,028,572

 
     

Non-current assets

   

Financial instruments from acquisition of interest

27,887

 

32,152

 

Deferred income tax

223,784

 

156,748

 

Recoverable taxes

9,528

 

6,613

 

Financial investments

4,820

 

4,690

 

Related parties

15,186

 

14,813

 

Other assets

17,164

 

14,399

 

Investments and interests in other entities

70,252

 

48,574

 

Property and equipment

21,988

 

21,328

 

Right-of-use assets

19,351

 

21,631

 

Intangible assets

1,830,999

 

1,811,903

 

Total non-current assets

2,240,959

 

2,132,851

 
     

Total assets

4,035,541

 

3,161,423

 
 

September 30,

 

December 31,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

 

2020

 

2019

Liabilities

(unaudited)

Current liabilities

Trade payables

30,799

 

34,521

 

Labor and social obligations

115,146

 

68,511

 

Taxes and contributions payable

17,513

 

7,508

 

Income taxes payable

38,162

 

52,038

 

Advances from customers

5,481

 

25,626

 

Lease liabilities

8,501

 

6,845

 

Loans and financing

2,186

 

98,561

 

Accounts payable to selling shareholders

376,310

 

117,959

 

Other liabilities

847

 

607

 

Total current liabilities

594,945

 

412,176

 

 

Non-current liabilities

Labor and social obligations

296

 

2,801

 

Lease liabilities

15,922

 

19,012

 

Loans and financing

300,618

 

-

 

Financial instruments from acquisition of interest

25,234

 

33,940

 

Provision for legal proceedings

774

 

251

 

Accounts payable to selling shareholders

919,712

 

1,098,273

 

Other liabilities

825

 

160

 

Total non-current liabilities

1,263,381

 

1,154,437

 

 

Equity

Share capital

11

 

11

 

Capital reserve

2,201,316

 

1,607,622

 

Share-based compensation reserve

80,680

 

84,546

 

Accumulated losses

(104,792

)

(97,369

)

Total equity

2,177,215

 

1,594,810

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

4,035,541

 

3,161,423

 

 

Arco Platform Limited

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

 

Three months period ended
September 30,

 

Nine months period ended
September 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net revenue

208,730

 

70,572

 

705,173

 

325,193

 

Cost of sales

(44,485

)

(14,188

)

(154,825

)

(61,884

)

Gross profit

164,245

 

56,384

 

550,348

 

263,309

 

Operating expenses:

Selling expenses

(98,612

)

(47,639

)

(274,582

)

(123,089

)

General and administrative expenses

(72,108

)

(69,515

)

(199,030

)

(135,273

)

Other income (expense), net

3,234

 

(471

)

3,993

 

2,451

 

Operating profit (loss)

(3,241

)

(61,241

)

80,729

 

7,398

 

Finance income

13,418

 

16,187

 

35,597

 

47,104

 

Finance costs

(44,812

)

(104,968

)

(113,903

)

(133,823

)

Finance result

(31,394

)

(88,781

)

(78,306

)

(86,719

)

Share of loss of equity-accounted investees

(4,042

)

(794

)

(8,041

)

(1,953

)

 

Loss before income taxes

(38,677

)

(150,816

)

(5,618

)

(81,274

)

Income taxes - income (expense)

Current

(14,218

)

(3,103

)

(68,841

)

(32,254

)

Deferred

25,407

 

45,433

 

67,036

 

61,582

 

Total income taxes – income (expense)

11,189

 

42,330

 

(1,805

)

29,328

 

Net loss for the period

(27,488

)

(108,486

)

(7,423

)

(51,946

)

 

Basic loss per share – in Brazilian reais

Class A

(0.49

)

(2.11

)

(0.13

)

(1.02

)

Class B

(0.49

)

(2.11

)

(0.13

)

(1.02

)

Diluted loss per share – in Brazilian reais

Class A

(0.49

)

(2.11

)

(0.13

)

(1.02

)

Class B

(0.49

)

(2.11

)

(0.13

)

(1.02

)

 

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share:

Basic

55,545

 

50,709

 

55,144

 

50,505

 

Diluted

55,737

 

51,276

 

55,336

 

51,072

 

 

Arco Platform Limited

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

Three months period ended
September 30,

 

Nine months period ended
September 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Operating activities

Loss before income taxes

(38,677

)

(150,816

)

(5,618

)

(81,274

)

Adjustments to reconcile loss before income taxes

Depreciation and amortization

29,715

 

8,106

 

89,763

 

24,449

 

Inventory reserves

(305

)

643

 

3,339

 

4,203

 

Allowance for doubtful accounts

15,679

 

7,286

 

28,233

 

9,489

 

Loss on sale/disposal of property and equipment and intangible assets disposed

72

 

462

 

1,524

 

593

 

Fair value change in financial instruments from acquisition interests

421

 

8,483

 

(438

)

10,349

 

Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders

12,978

 

81,781

 

19,872

 

81,781

 

Share of loss of equity-accounted investees

4,042

 

795

 

8,041

 

1,953

 

Share-based compensation plan

(2,339

)

17,997

 

15,309

 

32,431

 

Accrued interest on loans and financing

9,077

 

-

 

16,052

 

-

 

Interest accretion on acquisition liability

13,013

 

10,270

 

49,990

 

24,710

 

Income non-cash equivalents

(4,200

)

-

 

(9,856

)

-

 

Interest on lease liabilities

641

 

449

 

2,060

 

1,231

 

Provision for legal proceedings

-

 

(111

)

594

 

100

 

Provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units)

(10,212

)

16,881

 

(1,166

)

23,399

 

Foreign exchange income

(551

)

(532

)

(371

)

(16

)

Changes in fair value of step acquisitions

(3,248

)

 

-

 

 

(3,248

)

 

-

 

Gain on sale of investment

-

 

34

 

-

 

(3,252

)

Other financial income, net

(811

)

(279

)

(1,849

)

(1,481

)

25,295

 

1,449

 

212,231

 

128,665

 

Changes in assets and liabilities

Trade receivables

22,354

 

48,195

 

40,821

 

39,786

 

Inventories

(489

)

(8,937

)

(8,052

)

(10,968

)

Recoverable taxes

(514

)

(2,177

)

(4,818

)

(7,550

)

Other assets

11,582

 

1,167

 

(7,319

)

(6,659

)

Trade payables

(76

)

7,833

 

(3,791

)

8,492

 

Labor and social obligations

29,210

 

6,986

 

44,832

 

18,340

 

Taxes and contributions payable

12,576

 

507

 

9,797

 

(540

)

Advances from customers

(31,099

)

(17,335

)

(20,273

)

(2,337

)

Other liabilities

95

 

(26

)

(887

)

(380

)

Cash generated from operations

68,934

 

37,662

 

262,541

 

166,849

 

Income taxes paid

(26,392

)

(5,430

)

(90,412

)

(28,640

)

Interest paid on lease liabilities

(476

)

(177

)

(1,186

)

(397

)

Interest paid on investment acquisition

(47

)

 

-

 

 

(47

)

 

-

 

Interest paid on loans and financing

(9,867

)

 

-

 

 

(9,867

)

 

-

 

Net cash flows from operating activities

32,152

 

32,055

 

161,029

 

137,812

 

 

Investing activities

Acquisition of property and equipment

(1,621

)

(1,780

)

(5,663

)

(7,609

)

Payment of investments and interests in other entities

(19,953

)

(1,218

)

(32,628

)

(5,418

)

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

(22,002

)

-

 

(22,002

)

(16,137

)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(23,589

)

(7,982

)

(63,069

)

(26,361

)

Net purchases of financial investments

(199,739

)

(25,903

)

(322,141

)

(88,432

)

Loans to related parties

-

 

-

 

-

 

(14,000

)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(266,904

)

(36,883

)

(445,503

)

(157,957

)

Financing activities

Capital increase

-

 

-

 

-

 

13,829

 

Capital increase proceeds from public offering

591,898

 

 

-

 

 

591,898

 

 

-

 

Share issuance costs

(17,531

)

-

 

(17,531

)

(673

)

Payment of lease liabilities

(1,949

)

(1,629

)

(5,728

)

(2,709

)

Payment of loans and financing

(300,314

)

(38

)

(300,314

)

(52

)

Payment to selling shareholders

47

 

-

 

(954

)

-

 

Loans and financing

300,000

 

-

 

498,372

 

-

 

Dividends paid by subsidiaries

-

 

-

 

(3,696

)

-

 

Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities

572,151

 

(1,667

)

762,047

 

10,395

 

 

Foreign exchange effects on cash and cash equivalents

551

 

533

 

371

 

17

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

337,950

 

(5,962

)

477,944

 

(9,733

)

 

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

188,894

 

-

 

48,900

 

12,301

 

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

526,844

 

(5,962

)

526,844

 

2,568

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

337,950

 

(5,962

)

477,944

 

(9,733

)

 

Arco Platform Limited

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

 

Three months period
ended September 30,

 

Nine months period
ended September 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Loss for the period

(27,488

)

(108,486

)

(7,423

)

(51,946

)

(+/-) Income taxes

(11,189

)

(42,330

)

1,805

 

(29,328

)

(+/-) Finance result

31,394

 

88,781

 

78,306

 

86,719

 

(+) Depreciation and amortization

29,715

 

8,106

 

89,763

 

24,449

 

(+/-) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees

4,042

 

794

 

8,041

 

1,953

 

EBITDA

26,474

 

(53,135

)

170,492

 

31,847

 

(+) Share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units).

19,840

 

34,878

 

51,280

 

55,830

 

(+) M&A expenses

1,697

 

8,486

 

5,688

 

12,909

 

(+) Non-recurring expenses

6,694

 

2,467

 

16,752

 

2,467

 

(+) Effects related to COVID-19 pandemic

2,922

 

-

 

10,915

 

-

 

Adjusted EBITDA

57,627

 

(7,304

)

255,127

 

103,053

 

 

Net Revenue

208,730

 

70,572

 

705,173

 

325,193

 

EBITDA Margin

12.7

%

-75.3

%

24.2

%

9.8

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

27.6

%

-10.3

%

36.2

%

31.7

%

 

Three months period
ended September 30,

 

Nine months period
ended September 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Loss for the period

(27,488

)

(108,486

)

(7,423

)

(51,946

)

(+) Share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units).

19,840

 

34,878

 

51,280

 

55,830

 

(+) Amortization of intangible assets from business combinations

18,483

 

3,623

 

54,718

 

9,688

 

(+/-) Changes in fair value of derivative instruments

421

 

8,483

 

(438

)

10,349

 

(+/-) Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders

12,978

 

81,781

 

19,872

 

81,781

 

(+/-) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees

4,042

 

794

 

8,041

 

1,953

 

(+/-) Tax effects

(12,768

)

(40,733

)

(55,192

)

(54,457

)

(+/-) Foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(551

)

(532

)

(371

)

(16

)

(+/-) Interest expenses (income), net

12,513

 

10,008

 

49,009

 

23,889

 

(+) M&A expenses

1,697

 

8,486

 

5,688

 

12,909

 

(+) Non-recurring expenses

6,694

 

2,467

 

16,752

 

2,467

 

(+) Effects related to COVID-19 pandemic

2,922

 

-

 

10,915

 

-

 

Adjusted Net Income

38,783

 

769

 

152,851

 

92,447

 

 

Net Revenue

208,730

 

70,572

 

705,173

 

325,193

 

Adjusted Net Income Margin

18.6

%

1.1

%

21.7

%

28.4

%

 

Three months period
ended September 30,

 

Nine months period
ended September 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash generated from operations

68,934

 

37,662

 

262,541

 

166,849

 

(-) Income tax paid

(26,392

)

(5,430

)

(90,412

)

(28,640

)

(-) Interest paid on lease liabilities

(476

)

(177

)

(1,186

)

(397

)

(-) Interest paid on investment acquisition

 

(47

)

 

-

 

 

(47

)

 

-

 

(-) Interest paid on loans and financing

 

(9,867

)

 

-

 

 

(9,867

)

 

-

 

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

32,152

 

32,055

 

161,029

 

137,812

 

(-) Acquisition of property and equipment

(1,621

)

(1,780

)

(5,663

)

(7,609

)

(-) Acquisition of intangible assets

(23,589

)

(7,982

)

(63,069

)

(26,361

)

Free Cash Flow

6,942

 

22,293

 

92,297

 

103,842

 

(+) Interest change in financial investments

 

4,200

 

 

-

 

 

9,856

 

 

-

 

(+) M&A expenses

 

1,697

 

 

-

 

 

5,688

 

 

-

 

(+) Others

 

(1,765)

 

 

-

 

 

12,643

 

 

-

 

(+) Labor and social obligations of restricted stock units

 

(13,548

)

 

-

 

 

(13,548

)

 

-

 

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

 

(2,474)

 

 

22,293

 

 

106,936

 

 

103,842

 

 

Arco Platform Limited Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arco Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020 ended September 30th, 2020. Letter from Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto, Arco’s founder and CEO The year of 2020 has been a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
ESG Factors: Total Once Again Selected in 2020 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Arco Platform Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 30th, 2020