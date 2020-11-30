Arco Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020 ended September 30 th , 2020.

The year of 2020 has been a testament to the resilience of our business, and we have planted seeds that will help us grow our company for years to come. As technology took a leading role in education overnight, we were able to quickly evolve to better serve existing clients and attract prospects, as well as deliver strong financial and operational results. As student, parent and educator habits changed drastically, we are excited at the opportunity to continue to disrupt our sector and shape the future of education.

While mostly working remotely from the safety of their homes, our team has delivered strong results during the first nine months of 2020. Arco has recorded 117% YoY revenue growth for the period, 148% increase in adjusted EBITDA and confirms its adjusted EBITDA guidance of 35.5-37.5% for the 2020 fiscal year. We have achieved these results while continuing to invest in our team, our solutions and our brand equity, the ingredients of our virtuous cycle focused on long-term growth. During this period, there have been no layoffs or pay-cuts; on the contrary, we have continued to grow our team by recruiting talented professionals in technology, pedagogical, frontline and management roles.

The accelerated evolution of our solutions and go-to-market strategy during the period has been a source of pride for us. Within days of the COVID-19 outbreak, we offered our partner schools a portfolio of technology tools, digital content and remote pedagogical support that helped them to continue providing high-quality education to students and perceived value to parents. As a result, we are experiencing high levels of user engagement and customer retention and satisfaction. In our business, trust and reputation are determinant to long term success, and we believe these results will drive growth for years to come.

Additionally, the change in our go-to-market strategy from in-person to digital-first has delivered a record number of leads at a lower cost per lead than past commercial cycles. Since September, when schools started to reopen and our sales team resumed travel, we have seen a strong rebound in new school intake. We expect to deliver solid annual contract value (ACV) growth of 20 to 25% for the 2021 school year.

The evolution in the way we operate and serve our clients has further reinforced our brand reputation, quality and distribution. While some companies perished and other benefited only in the short term, Arco emerges stronger with brighter long-term perspectives. With a 4% share in a R$25 billion fragmented market in urgent need of high-quality education, today continues to be day 1 for us. We thank our partner investors for their support and guidance during this period and Arco’s team for their relentless pursuit of excellence and value to our partner schools.

Key Messages

Resilient business leading to strong financial results

Delivered 2020 ACV in line with contracted value: 4% gap to contracted value as temporary schools closure due to COVID-19 resulted in minor student dropout

3Q20 net revenues of R$208.7 million, 196% above 3Q19; 9M20 net revenues of R$ 705.2 million, 117% above 9M19

9M20 adjusted EBITDA grew 148% versus 2019, resulting in a margin of 36.2%

On track to deliver FY adjusted EBITDA guidance of 35.5-37.5%

Solid growth expected for 2021 cycle

Guidance for 2021 ACV growth between 20% and 25%, with a 2021 ACV guidance of R$1,150 to R$1,200 million

Broader guidance range due to additional growth potential from delayed sales cycle

Conservative assumptions for student dropout recovery

Bright long-term perspectives from stronger winning factors

Accelerated product evolution delivered 3x user engagement and leading NPS levels

Outstanding retention rates and healthy price increases

Revamped go-to-market strategy led to record pipeline of leads

As salesforce returned to the field, new school intake sharply rebounded

Exciting organic and M&A opportunities ahead to continue capturing large total addressable market

Still scratching the surface of a large and fragmented market

Robust M&A pipeline in all target verticals

Positivo acceleration demonstrates our repeatable model of acquiring & improving

Closing of Escola da Inteligência1 unlocks new vertical for Arco, the high-growth social-emotional learning

Conference Call Information

Arco will discuss its third quarter 2020 results today, November 30th, 2020, via a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the call, please dial: +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 3181 8565. An audio replay of the call will be available through December 7th, 2020 by dialing +55 (11) 3193 1012 and entering access code 1608874#. A webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/.

___________________

1 Escola da Inteligência transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust and other regulatory approvals.

Information related to COVID-19 pandemic

As of September 30th, 2020, there was a total impact of R$10,915 on the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements related to the COVID-19 pandemic mainly related to: (i) revision of the Company’s estimated credit losses from its trade receivables based on expected increases in financial default and in unemployment rates in Brazil for the next months, which resulted in an increase of R$4,943 thousand, (ii) the Company incurred additional expenses of R$5,685 related to IT, network infrastructure and an integrated teaching platform, as well as expenses to maintain protective measures.

The future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on an ongoing basis is still uncertain, and the Company’s management team will continue to closely monitor and assess the potential impacts it may have on the Company’s business, its financial performance and position.

For full disclosure regarding the COVID-19 discussion, please refer to the September 30th, 2020 condensed consolidated financial statements submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allows students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as pertains to Arco Platform Limited (the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance conditions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by statements herein involves substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward looking statements are made based on the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial conditions, result of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and these statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Statements which herein address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “evaluate,” “expect,” “explore,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “view,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain customers; our ability to increase the price of our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; general market, political, economic, and business conditions in Brazil or abroad; and our financial targets which include revenue, share count and other IFRS measures, as well as non-IFRS financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Forward-looking statements represent the Company management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Forms 20-F and 6-K. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investor.arcoplatform.com/

Key Business Metrics

ACV Bookings: we define ACV Bookings as the revenue we would contractually expect to recognize from a partner school in each school year pursuant to the terms of our contract with such partner school, assuming no further additions or reductions in the number of enrolled students that will access our content at such partner school in such school year (we define “school year” for purposes of calculation of ACV Bookings as the twelve-month period starting in October of the previous year to September of the mentioned current year). We calculate ACV Bookings by multiplying the number of enrolled students at each partner school with the average ticket per student per year; the related number of enrolled students and average ticket per student per year are each calculated in accordance with the terms of each contract with the related partner school.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board—IASB, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow which are non-GAAP financial measures.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as profit (loss) for the year (or period) plus/minus income taxes, plus/minus finance result, plus depreciation and amortization, plus share of loss of equity-accounted investees, plus share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units), plus M&A expenses, plus non-recurring expenses and plus effects related to COVID-19 pandemic. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue.

We calculate Adjusted Net Income as profit (loss) for the year (or period) plus share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units), plus amortization of intangible assets from business combinations (which refers to the amortization of the following intangible assets from business combinations: (i) rights on contracts, (ii) customer relationships, (iii) educational system, (iv) trademarks, (v) non-compete agreement and (vi) software resulting from acquisitions), plus/minus changes in fair value of derivative instruments (which refers to (i) changes in fair value of derivative instruments—finance income, and plus (ii) changes in fair value of derivative instruments—finance costs), plus/minus changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders plus share of loss of equity-accounted investees, plus/minus changes in current and deferred tax recognized in statements of income applied to all adjustments to net income, plus/minus foreign exchange gains/loss on cash and cash equivalents, plus/minus interest expenses (income), net, plus M&A expenses, plus non-recurring expenses and plus effects related to COVID-19 pandemic. We calculate Adjusted Net Income Margin as Adjusted Net Income divided by Net Revenue.

We calculate Free Cash Flow as Net Cash Flows from Operating activities less acquisition of property and equipment less acquisition of intangible assets. We consider Free Cash Flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow our business. We calculate Adjusted Free Cash Flow as free cash flow for the year (or period) plus (i) interest change in financial investments, (ii) M&A expenses and,(iii) non-recurring expenses.

We understand that, although Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS. Additionally, our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow may be different from the calculation used by other companies, including our competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, our measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.

Arco Platform Limited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position September 30, December 31, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2020 2019 Assets (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 526,844 48,900 Financial investments 906,671 574,804 Trade receivables 260,576 329,428 Inventories 52,714 40,106 Recoverable taxes 27,688 15,612 Financial instruments from acquisition of interest - 3,794 Related parties - 1,298 Other assets 20,089 14,630 Total current assets 1,794,582 1,028,572 Non-current assets Financial instruments from acquisition of interest 27,887 32,152 Deferred income tax 223,784 156,748 Recoverable taxes 9,528 6,613 Financial investments 4,820 4,690 Related parties 15,186 14,813 Other assets 17,164 14,399 Investments and interests in other entities 70,252 48,574 Property and equipment 21,988 21,328 Right-of-use assets 19,351 21,631 Intangible assets 1,830,999 1,811,903 Total non-current assets 2,240,959 2,132,851 Total assets 4,035,541 3,161,423

September 30, December 31, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2020 2019 Liabilities (unaudited) Current liabilities Trade payables 30,799 34,521 Labor and social obligations 115,146 68,511 Taxes and contributions payable 17,513 7,508 Income taxes payable 38,162 52,038 Advances from customers 5,481 25,626 Lease liabilities 8,501 6,845 Loans and financing 2,186 98,561 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 376,310 117,959 Other liabilities 847 607 Total current liabilities 594,945 412,176 Non-current liabilities Labor and social obligations 296 2,801 Lease liabilities 15,922 19,012 Loans and financing 300,618 - Financial instruments from acquisition of interest 25,234 33,940 Provision for legal proceedings 774 251 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 919,712 1,098,273 Other liabilities 825 160 Total non-current liabilities 1,263,381 1,154,437 Equity Share capital 11 11 Capital reserve 2,201,316 1,607,622 Share-based compensation reserve 80,680 84,546 Accumulated losses (104,792 ) (97,369 ) Total equity 2,177,215 1,594,810 Total liabilities and equity 4,035,541 3,161,423

Arco Platform Limited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Three months period ended

September 30, Nine months period ended

September 30, (In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share) 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenue 208,730 70,572 705,173 325,193 Cost of sales (44,485 ) (14,188 ) (154,825 ) (61,884 ) Gross profit 164,245 56,384 550,348 263,309 Operating expenses: Selling expenses (98,612 ) (47,639 ) (274,582 ) (123,089 ) General and administrative expenses (72,108 ) (69,515 ) (199,030 ) (135,273 ) Other income (expense), net 3,234 (471 ) 3,993 2,451 Operating profit (loss) (3,241 ) (61,241 ) 80,729 7,398 Finance income 13,418 16,187 35,597 47,104 Finance costs (44,812 ) (104,968 ) (113,903 ) (133,823 ) Finance result (31,394 ) (88,781 ) (78,306 ) (86,719 ) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (4,042 ) (794 ) (8,041 ) (1,953 ) Loss before income taxes (38,677 ) (150,816 ) (5,618 ) (81,274 ) Income taxes - income (expense) Current (14,218 ) (3,103 ) (68,841 ) (32,254 ) Deferred 25,407 45,433 67,036 61,582 Total income taxes – income (expense) 11,189 42,330 (1,805 ) 29,328 Net loss for the period (27,488 ) (108,486 ) (7,423 ) (51,946 ) Basic loss per share – in Brazilian reais Class A (0.49 ) (2.11 ) (0.13 ) (1.02 ) Class B (0.49 ) (2.11 ) (0.13 ) (1.02 ) Diluted loss per share – in Brazilian reais Class A (0.49 ) (2.11 ) (0.13 ) (1.02 ) Class B (0.49 ) (2.11 ) (0.13 ) (1.02 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic 55,545 50,709 55,144 50,505 Diluted 55,737 51,276 55,336 51,072

Arco Platform Limited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months period ended

September 30, Nine months period ended

September 30, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities Loss before income taxes (38,677 ) (150,816 ) (5,618 ) (81,274 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss before income taxes Depreciation and amortization 29,715 8,106 89,763 24,449 Inventory reserves (305 ) 643 3,339 4,203 Allowance for doubtful accounts 15,679 7,286 28,233 9,489 Loss on sale/disposal of property and equipment and intangible assets disposed 72 462 1,524 593 Fair value change in financial instruments from acquisition interests 421 8,483 (438 ) 10,349 Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders 12,978 81,781 19,872 81,781 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees 4,042 795 8,041 1,953 Share-based compensation plan (2,339 ) 17,997 15,309 32,431 Accrued interest on loans and financing 9,077 - 16,052 - Interest accretion on acquisition liability 13,013 10,270 49,990 24,710 Income non-cash equivalents (4,200 ) - (9,856 ) - Interest on lease liabilities 641 449 2,060 1,231 Provision for legal proceedings - (111 ) 594 100 Provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units) (10,212 ) 16,881 (1,166 ) 23,399 Foreign exchange income (551 ) (532 ) (371 ) (16 ) Changes in fair value of step acquisitions (3,248 ) - (3,248 ) - Gain on sale of investment - 34 - (3,252 ) Other financial income, net (811 ) (279 ) (1,849 ) (1,481 ) 25,295 1,449 212,231 128,665 Changes in assets and liabilities Trade receivables 22,354 48,195 40,821 39,786 Inventories (489 ) (8,937 ) (8,052 ) (10,968 ) Recoverable taxes (514 ) (2,177 ) (4,818 ) (7,550 ) Other assets 11,582 1,167 (7,319 ) (6,659 ) Trade payables (76 ) 7,833 (3,791 ) 8,492 Labor and social obligations 29,210 6,986 44,832 18,340 Taxes and contributions payable 12,576 507 9,797 (540 ) Advances from customers (31,099 ) (17,335 ) (20,273 ) (2,337 ) Other liabilities 95 (26 ) (887 ) (380 ) Cash generated from operations 68,934 37,662 262,541 166,849 Income taxes paid (26,392 ) (5,430 ) (90,412 ) (28,640 ) Interest paid on lease liabilities (476 ) (177 ) (1,186 ) (397 ) Interest paid on investment acquisition (47 ) - (47 ) - Interest paid on loans and financing (9,867 ) - (9,867 ) - Net cash flows from operating activities 32,152 32,055 161,029 137,812 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (1,621 ) (1,780 ) (5,663 ) (7,609 ) Payment of investments and interests in other entities (19,953 ) (1,218 ) (32,628 ) (5,418 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (22,002 ) - (22,002 ) (16,137 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (23,589 ) (7,982 ) (63,069 ) (26,361 ) Net purchases of financial investments (199,739 ) (25,903 ) (322,141 ) (88,432 ) Loans to related parties - - - (14,000 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (266,904 ) (36,883 ) (445,503 ) (157,957 )

Financing activities Capital increase - - - 13,829 Capital increase proceeds from public offering 591,898 - 591,898 - Share issuance costs (17,531 ) - (17,531 ) (673 ) Payment of lease liabilities (1,949 ) (1,629 ) (5,728 ) (2,709 ) Payment of loans and financing (300,314 ) (38 ) (300,314 ) (52 ) Payment to selling shareholders 47 - (954 ) - Loans and financing 300,000 - 498,372 - Dividends paid by subsidiaries - - (3,696 ) - Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities 572,151 (1,667 ) 762,047 10,395 Foreign exchange effects on cash and cash equivalents 551 533 371 17 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 337,950 (5,962 ) 477,944 (9,733 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 188,894 - 48,900 12,301 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 526,844 (5,962 ) 526,844 2,568 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 337,950 (5,962 ) 477,944 (9,733 )

Arco Platform Limited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Three months period

ended September 30, Nine months period

ended September 30, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Loss for the period (27,488 ) (108,486 ) (7,423 ) (51,946 ) (+/-) Income taxes (11,189 ) (42,330 ) 1,805 (29,328 ) (+/-) Finance result 31,394 88,781 78,306 86,719 (+) Depreciation and amortization 29,715 8,106 89,763 24,449 (+/-) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees 4,042 794 8,041 1,953 EBITDA 26,474 (53,135 ) 170,492 31,847 (+) Share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units). 19,840 34,878 51,280 55,830 (+) M&A expenses 1,697 8,486 5,688 12,909 (+) Non-recurring expenses 6,694 2,467 16,752 2,467 (+) Effects related to COVID-19 pandemic 2,922 - 10,915 - Adjusted EBITDA 57,627 (7,304 ) 255,127 103,053 Net Revenue 208,730 70,572 705,173 325,193 EBITDA Margin 12.7 % -75.3 % 24.2 % 9.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.6 % -10.3 % 36.2 % 31.7 % Three months period

ended September 30, Nine months period

ended September 30, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Loss for the period (27,488 ) (108,486 ) (7,423 ) (51,946 ) (+) Share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units). 19,840 34,878 51,280 55,830 (+) Amortization of intangible assets from business combinations 18,483 3,623 54,718 9,688 (+/-) Changes in fair value of derivative instruments 421 8,483 (438 ) 10,349 (+/-) Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders 12,978 81,781 19,872 81,781 (+/-) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees 4,042 794 8,041 1,953 (+/-) Tax effects (12,768 ) (40,733 ) (55,192 ) (54,457 ) (+/-) Foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (551 ) (532 ) (371 ) (16 ) (+/-) Interest expenses (income), net 12,513 10,008 49,009 23,889 (+) M&A expenses 1,697 8,486 5,688 12,909 (+) Non-recurring expenses 6,694 2,467 16,752 2,467 (+) Effects related to COVID-19 pandemic 2,922 - 10,915 - Adjusted Net Income 38,783 769 152,851 92,447 Net Revenue 208,730 70,572 705,173 325,193 Adjusted Net Income Margin 18.6 % 1.1 % 21.7 % 28.4 %

Three months period

ended September 30, Nine months period

ended September 30, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash generated from operations 68,934 37,662 262,541 166,849 (-) Income tax paid (26,392 ) (5,430 ) (90,412 ) (28,640 ) (-) Interest paid on lease liabilities (476 ) (177 ) (1,186 ) (397 ) (-) Interest paid on investment acquisition (47 ) - (47 ) - (-) Interest paid on loans and financing (9,867 ) - (9,867 ) - Cash Flow from Operating Activities 32,152 32,055 161,029 137,812 (-) Acquisition of property and equipment (1,621 ) (1,780 ) (5,663 ) (7,609 ) (-) Acquisition of intangible assets (23,589 ) (7,982 ) (63,069 ) (26,361 ) Free Cash Flow 6,942 22,293 92,297 103,842 (+) Interest change in financial investments 4,200 - 9,856 - (+) M&A expenses 1,697 - 5,688 - (+) Others (1,765) - 12,643 - (+) Labor and social obligations of restricted stock units (13,548 ) - (13,548 ) - Adjusted Free Cash Flow (2,474) 22,293 106,936 103,842

