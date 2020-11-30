Chinook Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new employment inducement grant of stock options to purchase a total of 147,477 shares of common stock with a grant date of November 30, 2020 (the “Inducement Grant”) for Eric Bjerkholt, the Company’s chief financial officer.



The stock options approved under the Inducement Grant were issued on terms substantially similar to Chinook’s 2015 Equity Incentive Plan and have an exercise price per share equal to $13.98, the closing price per share of Chinook’s common stock on the grant date. The stock options vest over four years, with 25% vesting on November 16, 2021 and 1/36th of the remaining shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to Mr. Bjerkholt’s continued employment on each such date. The stock options have a 10-year term and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement.