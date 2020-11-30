ShiftPixy, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 Results

Improved balance sheet compared to the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019 (“2019”):

Eliminated debt with full-ratchet anti-dilution price protection during 2020 Raised over $25 million in equity from May 2020 to October 2020 Sold 85% of lower growth business which generated $9.5 million of cash

Quarterly gross billings improved to $18.7 million for Q4 2020, a sequential increase of $4.3 million or 30% from Q3 2020, due to new customer additions and COVID-19 recovery for existing customers. For the entire fiscal year, gross billings from continuing operations were $66 million, compared to $73 million for 2019, due primarily to COVID-19 impacts in 2020, as well as client cancellations primarily in the early part of 2020, during calendar 2019.

Quarterly revenues improved to $2.4 million for Q4 2020, a sequential increase of 20% from Q3 2020. Revenues for the entire fiscal year decreased 17% to $8.6 million, compared to $10.5 million for 2019, primarily as a result of our strategic decision to shift our client focus during 2019, as well as the negative impact of COVID-19 growth headwinds.

Gross profit for 2020 was $1.0 million, decreasing 50% from 2019 gross profit of $1.9 million, due to workers’ compensation cost increases.

Loss from Operations for 2020 increased $6.0 million to $21.6 million from $15.6 million in 2019, of which $3.5 million was a non-cash asset impairment charge related to previously capitalized software, along with a $1.0 million increase in stock-based compensation.

EBITDAS Loss (Operating Loss excluding asset impairment, interest expense, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation) increased to $16.2 million for 2020 from $14.7 million for 2019 due to $1.0 million of reduced margins and increased spending on our mobile application development, offset by decreased operations costs.

Investment in our mobile application and technology solution deployment increased to $4.2 million in 2020 from $3.1 million in 2019. Total Human Resource Information System (“HRIS”) and mobile application investment is $20.7 million to date.

2020 Operational Highlights

The number of employees retained in our employee HRIS exceeded 35,000.

Relocated corporate headquarters to Miami, Florida to expand sales and marketing reach to better serve Eastern United States and Latin America (move substantially completed in September 2020).

Experienced billings and worksite employee growth during 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic due to new client additions and Q4 COVID-19 recovery.

New partnership established in Q4 2020 that has the potential to bring over 200,000 new restaurant employees onto our HRIS platform, with the added potential to generate gross wage billings of $20,000 per employee.

New nationwide nurse staffing client signed in Q4 2020 with over 8,000 employees that has the potential to generate gross billings of approximately $50,000 per employee, which we expect to drive significant revenue and gross profit growth.

Full suite of mobile application and HRIS platform functionality nearing completion and full commercial launch, which we expect to add additional revenue streams.

“2020 was a key transition year for ShiftPixy. We completed the client refocus we began in 2019 away from light industrial clients to quick service restaurants and other new business opportunities that we believe are better served by our new technology platform. We significantly improved our balance sheet by selling assets and raising additional capital which allowed us to eliminate our convertible debt and continue to invest in our growth initiatives. Despite setbacks in our May 31, 2020 quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at year end the combined recovery of our pre-COVID business combined with our new customer additions resulted in sequential billing growth that continues into our first fiscal quarter of 2021,” stated Chief Executive Officer Scott Absher. “We are starting to see customer on-boarding from sales wins by our new sales team in our new Miami headquarters and are very excited about our new partnerships in the State of Washington and our new nurse staffing client, both of which we believe will drive revenue and gross profit growth in the first half of Fiscal 2021. We believe that we are well positioned to execute on these recent wins and expect to see a significant increase in our business activity levels. We hope to achieve profitability in the second half of Fiscal 2021 as we continue our focus on creating long-term shareholder value.”

ShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital services enterprise, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management’s nearly 25 years of workers’ compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy. ShiftPixy’s complete human capital management ecosystem is designed to manage regulatory requirements and compliance in such required areas as paid time off (PTO) laws, insurance and workers’ compensation, minimum wage increases, and Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliance.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

August 31,

2020 August 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 4,303,000 $ 1,561,000 Accounts receivable, net 308,000 85,000 Unbilled accounts receivable 2,303,000 1,418,000 Deposit – workers’ compensation 293,000 235,000 Prepaid expenses 723,000 349,000 Other current assets 73,000 244,000 Current assets of discontinued operations 1,030,000 10,139,000 Total current assets 9,033,000 14,031,000 Fixed assets, net 575,000 4,155,000 Note receivable, net 4,045,000 - Deposits – workers’ compensation 736,000 754,000 Deposits and other assets 449,000 124,000 Non-current assets of discontinued operations 2,582,000 5,567,000 Total assets $ 17,420,000 $ 24,631,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 3,831,000 $ 4,454,000 Payroll related liabilities 5,752,000 2,559,000 Convertible notes, net - 3,351,000 Accrued workers’ compensation costs 497,000 235,000 Default penalties accrual - 1,800,000 Derivative liability - 3,756,000 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 1,746,000 16,033,000 Total current liabilities 11,826,000 32,188,000 Non-current liabilities Accrued workers’ compensation costs 1,247,000 525,000 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations 4,377,000 3,853,000 Total liabilities 17,450,000 36,566,000 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit Preferred stock, 50,000,000 authorized shares; $0.0001 par value - - Common stock, 750,000,000 authorized shares; $0.0001 par value; 16,902,146 and 909,222 shares issued as of August 31, 2020 and 2019 1,000 - Additional paid-in capital 119,431,000 32,505,000 Treasury stock, at cost-0 and 13,953 shares as of August 31, 2020 and August 31, 2019 - (325,000 ) Accumulated deficit (119,462,000 ) (44,115,000 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (30,000 ) (11,935,000 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 17,420,000 $ 24,631,000

Consolidated Statements of Operations