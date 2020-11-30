Burlington Stores, Inc. Names Michael Goodwin to Board of Directors

John Mahoney, Chairman of the Board, stated, “We are very pleased to welcome Michael to our Board as a highly accomplished information technology leader. Michael will be a great addition, and I believe that his insights and expertise will be invaluable to our Board in its oversight of the company’s continued strategic growth.” Michael O’Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very excited to have Michael as a Board member. Michael has more than thirty years of information technology experience in the retail industry. His insights and expertise will benefit us as we continue to execute on the Burlington 2.0 growth strategy.”

BURLINGTON, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and merchandise for the home at everyday low prices, announced today that Michael Goodwin, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Technology Officer of PetSmart, Inc., is joining its Board of Directors and its Audit Committee effective December 1, 2020.

Mr. Goodwin added, “I am excited to join Burlington’s Board and work with Michael O’Sullivan and the leadership team. I believe the company is well positioned for continued growth in the off-price retail space, and I look forward to sharing my experiences and contributing to its future success.”

Michael Goodwin joined PetSmart in June 2014 as senior vice president and chief information officer. He has more than 30 years of information technology experience, most recently serving as senior vice president and chief information officer of Technology and Business Enablement at Hallmark. Michael began his career at Hallmark as information technology analyst in 1990 and has held positions of increasing responsibility, including Director of IT Service Delivery, IT Business Development Director of Creative Product Development and Supply Chain Operations, culminating with his promotion to SVP and CIO in 2006 responsible for global IT services. Prior to joining Hallmark Cards, he served as an officer in the United States Army.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2019 net sales of $7.3 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 769 stores as of the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company’s stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.