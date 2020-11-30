 

NXP Semiconductors and Jefferies to Present 5G RF Power System Teach-In

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Jefferies LLC will co-host a conference call for the investor and analyst community to provide an in-depth update and Q&A session on NXP’s innovative RF-Power technology for 5G cellular base stations. The call will take place on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

The call will be co-hosted by Paul Hart, Executive Vice President and GM of the Radio Power group at NXP, and Mark Lipacis, Senior Managing Director, U.S. Semiconductor Research at Jefferies LLC.

Conference Call Registration:
Interested parties are requested to pre-register for the event at https://centurylink.cwebcast.com/ses/gaT-4ABEs4LcPaNhQRFQjg~~ to obtain the conference call dial-in information and a unique access ID.

The call will be recorded and a replay available for 30-days using this link.     

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.88 billion in 2019. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

