 

MVB Financial Corp. Announces Completion of $40 Million Subordinated Notes Offering and Satisfaction of Financing Condition Under “Dutch Auction” Tender Offer

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF) (“MVB” or the “Company”) announced today the completion of a private placement of $40 million of 4.25% fixed to floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) to certain qualified institutional buyers. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of Notes to purchase shares of its common stock pursuant to the previously announced modified “Dutch Auction” tender offer and any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. The completion of the private placement of the Notes was a condition to the tender offer. This condition has now been satisfied. The Securities and Exchange Commission requires the tender offer to remain open for five additional business days subsequent to the satisfaction of the financing condition. The tender offer was commenced on November 17, 2020 and is scheduled to expire at 5:00p.m. New York City Time, on December 18, 2020, unless otherwise extended.

The Notes are unsecured and have a ten-year term, maturing December 1, 2030, and will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 4.25%, payable semi-annually in arrears, for the first five years of the term. Thereafter, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an interest rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate (which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR) plus 401 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. The Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for MVB for regulatory capital purposes.

The tender offer remains subject to all other previously announced terms and conditions described in the Offer to Purchase that has been distributed to shareholders, including the previously announced offered price range of not greater than $20.25 and not less than $18.00 per share. None of the Company, its Board of Directors nor the dealer manager is making any recommendation to shareholders as to whether or not to tender their shares. Shareholders must decide how many shares they will tender, if any, and at what price.

Raymond James & Associates Inc. is acting as the dealer manager for the tender offer. Georgeson LLC is acting as the information agent and Computershare Trust Company is acting as the depositary for the tender offer.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any shares of the Company’s common stock. The full details of the tender offer, along with the letter of transmittal and related materials, were previously mailed to shareholders and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as exhibits to the Company’s Schedule TO. Shareholders should read carefully the offer to purchase, the letter of transmittal and other related materials, together with any and all amendments thereto, prior to making any decision with respect to the tender offer. Shareholders may obtain free copies of the tender offer statement and other filed documents relating thereto filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at the Commission’s web site at www.sec.gov. Shareholders also may obtain a copy of these documents, free of charge, from the Company’s information agent, Georgeson LLC, by calling toll-free at (800) 733-6198.

