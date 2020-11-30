ImmunoGen Announces Conference Call to Discuss Recent Updates for IMGN632 in Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm and Acute Myeloid Leukemia

ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call at 8:00am ET on Monday, December 7, 2020 to discuss updated findings from the first-in-human trial of IMGN632, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting CD123, in patients with relapsed/refractory blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) to be presented in an oral session at the 62 nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting on December 5, 2020. During the call, Dr. Naveen Pemmaraju, Associate Professor in the Department of Leukemia at MD Anderson Cancer Center, will summarize the data presented during the oral session and management will provide an update on the pathway to FDA approval for IMGN632 in BPDCN as well as recent progress in the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) program.

To access the live call by phone, dial (877) 621-5803; the conference ID is 1795760. The call, along with associated slides, may also be accessed through the Investors and Media section of immunogen.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same location.

