 

ImmunoGen Announces Conference Call to Discuss Recent Updates for IMGN632 in Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm and Acute Myeloid Leukemia

30.11.2020, 22:30  |  39   |   |   

ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call at 8:00am ET on Monday, December 7, 2020 to discuss updated findings from the first-in-human trial of IMGN632, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting CD123, in patients with relapsed/refractory blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) to be presented in an oral session at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting on December 5, 2020. During the call, Dr. Naveen Pemmaraju, Associate Professor in the Department of Leukemia at MD Anderson Cancer Center, will summarize the data presented during the oral session and management will provide an update on the pathway to FDA approval for IMGN632 in BPDCN as well as recent progress in the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) program.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

To access the live call by phone, dial (877) 621-5803; the conference ID is 1795760. The call, along with associated slides, may also be accessed through the Investors and Media section of immunogen.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same location.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to “target a better now.”

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.

