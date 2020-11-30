Nordson Corporation Announces Updates to Its Board of Directors

“We are pleased to welcome John and Jenny as new independent directors to the Nordson board. John’s technical and regulatory experience in the medical device end market will enrich the strategic perspective of the board as Nordson continues to grow in this attractive market. Jenny brings strong operational, industrial, and M&A experience to the board, which will be important as the company continues to deploy its NBS Next growth framework. John and Jenny will be valuable complements to the existing directors, and we look forward to their contributions,” said Michael Merriman, chair of the board of directors, Nordson Corporation.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ-NDSN) announced the recent appointments of Dr. John DeFord, executive vice president and chief technology officer of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX), and Ms. Jennifer Parmentier, vice president and president – Motion Systems Group for Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), to its board of directors. The appointments follow the recent departures of directors Lee Banks, Randolph Carson and Joseph Keithley from the Nordson board.

Dr. DeFord is currently responsible for leading all research and development activities for Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), including developing the current and future product portfolio. Prior to his current role, he served as a senior vice president of research and development for the BD Interventional segment. He also served in several leadership roles during his 14-year tenure at C.R. Bard, Inc., a leading medical technology company in the fields of vascular, urology and surgical specialty products. Dr. DeFord’s appointment to Nordson’s Board was effective November 23, 2020.

Ms. Parmentier is vice president and president – Motion Systems Group, a $3 billion operating group for Parker Hannifin Corporation. She is responsible for all strategic and financial aspects of the group’s global operations. Ms. Parmentier has served in various roles of increasing responsibility since joining Parker in 2008, contributing to her strong international operating experience across a diverse set of end markets. Ms. Parmentier’s appointment to Nordson’s Board was effective November 30, 2020.

Dr. DeFord and Ms. Parmentier will serve on the board’s Audit committee immediately upon appointment.

The new board appointments will bring the number of Nordson directors to nine, following the departures of Mr. Keithley (2001 – 2020), Mr. Carson (2009 – 2020) and Mr. Banks (2010 – 2020). Mr. Carson resigned effective November 24, 2020, and Mr. Banks resigned effective November 30, 2020. Mr. Keithley, who served as chair of the board from 2010 – 2017, will retire effective December 1, 2020.