 

Sports Illustrated and The Curling News Join Forces

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 22:41  |  48   |   |   

The Curling News and Sports Illustrated media have launched The Curling News on SI, a dynamic, in-depth experience for fans of the “Roaring Game.”

“For more than 60 years of print and recent digital publishing, The Curling News has been the independent, global voice of curling coverage,” said W. Graeme Roustan, chairman, owner and publisher of Roustan Media, which owns The Curling News. “Today marks the start of another new era, as The Curling News becomes Sports Illustrated’s exclusive content partner, operating on Maven’s digital publishing platform.”

The Curling News has suspended its print publication due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the digital destination is now co-branded within SI.com, as the exclusive source of curling content for SI.com.

The Curling News’ team of journalists and contributors will continue to deliver comprehensive coverage to fans – breaking news, exclusive storytelling, insights, commentary, photos, videos and podcasts – and will now gain increased worldwide distribution through Sports Illustrated and Maven’s combined 175 million monthly users.

“SI’s partnership strategy is consistent with Maven’s focus, to partner with the most authentic and respected content leaders in each field, and The Curling News fits that description perfectly,” said Sports Illustrated co-editor-in-chief Ryan Hunt.

“The Curling News brings an authentic voice and trusted storytelling to the table, creating a dynamic experience for Olympic and winter sport fans,” he added.

The announcement comes just months after The Hockey News, also owned by Roustan Media, partnered with SI.com to launch SI Hockey.

“This partnership brings together the best of curling and hockey for an all-around, multi-dimensional experience for sports fans,” added Roustan. “All of us at Roustan Media are excited to provide incredible winter sport content to millions of new readers around the world.”

About The Curling News

The Curling News was founded in Calgary, Canada in 1957 and was acquired by Roustan Media in 2019. Led by former owner and Editor-In-Chief George Karrys, The Curling News has been producing the best curling industry content for the past 63 years.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated is an award-winning media enterprise and cultural touchstone that captures moments in sports and turns them into history. Offering the most relevant and innovative content in real-time, SI is the authoritative voice of the sports world and the source that connects audiences to athletes and teams across every touchpoint spanning entertainment, editorial, and digital platforms to live events and brand extensions. The Sports Illustrated network includes the iconic Magazine and SI Kids and marquee franchises Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Sportsperson of the Year, and Fashionable 50.

For more information, visit SI.com. Follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Maven

Maven (maven.io) is a best-in-class technology platform empowering premium publishers who impact, inform, educate and entertain. Maven operates the media businesses for Sports Illustrated and TheStreet, and powers over 250 brands including History, Maxim, Ski Magazine, and Biography. Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol MVEN.

theMaven Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sports Illustrated and The Curling News Join Forces The Curling News and Sports Illustrated media have launched The Curling News on SI, a dynamic, in-depth experience for fans of the “Roaring Game.” “For more than 60 years of print and recent digital publishing, The Curling News has been the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
ESG Factors: Total Once Again Selected in 2020 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Sports Illustrated’s Fall Edition Tells the Remarkable Story of the Dougherty High School Football Team in Albany, Ga. – a Beacon for a Town Racked by COVID-19, Poverty, and Racial Inequality
17.11.20
Maven Announces Successful Capital Raise to Drive Growth and Expansion