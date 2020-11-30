 

Sanofi Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares - October 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 22:38  |  43   |   |   

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,517,873,886 €
Registered office : 54, rue La Boétie – 75008 Paris – France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Date  

Total number of
issued shares

  		Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares) 		Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
October 31, 2020 1,258,964,700 1,411,078,975 1,413,674,734

*  Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overvi ...

Investor Relations Department
Europe Tel: + 33 1 53 77 45 45           US Tel: + 1 908 981 5560
e-mail: IR@sanofi.com

 

Media Relations Department
Tel: + 33 1 53 77 46 46
 e-mail: MR@sanofi.com

 

 

Attachment


Sanofi Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sanofi Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares - October 2020 Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Sanofi: Disclosure of trading in own shares
30.11.20
Dupixent (dupilumab) approved by European Commission as first and only biologic medicine for children aged 6 to 11 years with severe atopic dermatitis
27.11.20
Börsenexperte im Gespräch: Pfizer kurz vor dem Ziel? - Fokus auf Impfstoffe “könnte etwas kurz gedacht sein“
27.11.20
Verband warnt vor Euphorie:  Herstellung von Corona-Impfstoff knifflig
23.11.20
Sanofi: Disclosure of trading in own shares
23.11.20
Unicef will zwei Milliarden Corona-Impfdosen in arme Länder schicken
23.11.20
ROUNDUP: Impfstoffhersteller IDT auf Anti-Corona-Weg - Bund unterstützt
23.11.20
Bund unterstützt Impfstoffentwickler IDT in Sachsen-Anhalt
23.11.20
European Commission approves MenQuadfi, the latest innovation in meningococcal (MenACWY) vaccination for individuals 12 months of age and older
20.11.20
ROUNDUP 3: Zulassungsantrag für Corona-Impfstoff in den USA eingereicht

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
441
Sanofi-Aventis, attraktiv niedrig bewerteter Pharmariese mit aussichtsreicher Pipeline und vielversp