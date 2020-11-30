MacroGenics and EVERSANA Announce Agreement to Support the Potential Launch and Commercialization of Margetuximab

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has partnered with EVERSANA, a pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, to commercialize margetuximab in the United States, if approved.

Margetuximab is an investigational, monoclonal antibody derived from MacroGenics’ proprietary Fc-Optimization technology platform. A Biologics License Application (BLA) for margetuximab for the treatment of patients with pre-treated metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of December 18, 2020.

“We believe that margetuximab, if approved, could become a valuable treatment option for patients living with this devastating disease,” said Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of MacroGenics. “We are excited to partner with EVERSANA and leverage their integrated commercial services to efficiently launch margetuximab. We have been working closely with EVERSANA to fully align our commercialization strategies to educate healthcare providers and ensure patient access to margetuximab, while maintaining MacroGenics’ cash runway to fund our broader portfolio.”

Jim Lang, CEO of EVERSANA, added, “We’ve built a suite of comprehensive commercial services for biopharmaceutical innovators like MacroGenics and look forward to entering this risk-sharing arrangement with MacroGenics to support the commercialization of margetuximab, if approved. Our partnership with MacroGenics puts the patient first by supporting broad market access and comprehensive patient support services. We will work closely with MacroGenics on each stage of the product launch and roll-out.”