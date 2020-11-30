 

Kuuhubb Reports Fiscal Q1 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 22:40  |  69   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuuhubb Inc. (“Kuuhubb” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KUU), a mobile game development and publishing company focused on providing the female audience with creative interactive gaming experiences, has reported its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020. The results have been filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and are now available on the Company’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com. The Company’s financial year end is June 30.

Highlights:

  • Revenues of US$1,485,348 on a combined basis for the three months period ended September 30, 2020.
  • Recolor recognized revenue of US$1,305,859 for the three months period ended September 30, 2020.
  • Ongoing efforts of sale of assets such as Recolor to fund next-generation game commercialization initiatives under consideration.

CEO’s Message:

Jouni Keränen, CEO of Kuuhubb Inc., commented, “I am happy to announce that our flagship next generation game, Tiles & Tales, continues to show progress and in November 2020 the soft launch was expanded to the US and Canada. Commercial and full global launch is estimated during calendar year 2021. We continue to engage in ongoing discussions for the potential divestment of Recolor and we remain committed to obtaining the best possible long-term outcome for our Company and its shareholders in any decision that is ultimately made. Recolor is an attractive addition to a number of gaming portfolios and as such, we have received indications of interest from multiple parties that require thorough investigation. COVID-19 restrictions continue to slow the due diligence process but the strategic review is progressing. While we would like to emphasize that there are no guarantees that the strategic review process will result in any change or outcome, we can state that any decision will be made in the best interest of our Company’s future and our shareholders. Finally, in order to better manage the cash situation in these challenging times, the company is in the process of implementing a new cost reduction program which aims to achieve over USD 1 million in additional savings annually.”

