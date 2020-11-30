 

IGNITE Files Q3 2020 Financial Statements and MD&A

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), a global consumer packaged goods brand, announces that the Company filed its financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2020, interim MD&A for the same period and accompanying certificates (collectively, the “Interim Filings”) today. The Interim Filings have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

In the third quarter, the Company went through a major restructuring after terminating and replacing its President in June 2020. During this period, IGNITE made a number of management changes and significantly reduced non-revenue generating expenses. As a result, the loss from operations was reduced from $12.3 million in the third quarter 2019, to $1.1 million in the third quarter 2020. “Costs were brought under control in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Management has turned its full attention to sales,” said John Schaefer, the Company’s President and COO.

Dan Bilzerian, the Company’s CEO, noted, “The Company, which is in its early growth stage, faced the customary challenges in trying to find the right management and the right partners to meet consumer demand and bring IGNITE’s high quality, innovative products to market. Underperforming partners in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom have been replaced; the Company has retaken control of distribution in the United States; and agreements with new distribution partners in the United States, Australia and other countries have been executed, which we expect to pave the way for sustained growth and profitability. As a result of these changes, management expects the revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 to exceed the revenue for all three prior quarters in 2020, and for Ignite to report its first profitable quarter in the fourth quarter 2020. This will position IGNITE to finally start to realize its great potential in 2021, which we expect to be an exciting year for the Company.”   

