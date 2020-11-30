 

inTEST to Present at Investor Conferences

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in December: (i) DA Davidson Virtual Semicap, Laser and Optical Conference and (ii) 12th Annual Virtual CEO Summit.

Richard N. “Nick” Grant, Jr., President & CEO, and Hugh Regan, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating on behalf of the Company. The presentation materials utilized during the conferences will be available on the Investor Relations section of inTEST’s website at www.intest.com.

DA Davidson Virtual Semicap, Laser and Optical Conference / December 15, 2020
inTEST management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their DA Davidson representative to secure a meeting time.

12th Annual Virtual CEO Summit / December 16, 2020
inTEST management will meet with investors in group meetings during the Summit.

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a virtual “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 40 minutes in duration. Each company will be available for up to six meeting slots during the conference, while investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with 12 of the participating management teams from 8:15a.m. until 5:15p.m. EST on December 16th. In addition, each management team will present a pre-recorded company overview, which will be available to investors to view on the conference website approximately 48 hours in advance of the Summit.

The 16 management teams collectively hosting the 12th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2020 currently include:
ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Brooks Automation (BRKS), Camtek (CAMT), Cohu (COHU), Everspin Technologies (MRAM), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST Corporation (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Onto Innovation (ONTO) and Veeco Instruments (VECO). Intro-act is sponsoring the conference.

The Virtual CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Advance registration and company meeting selection is required. Last day for registration is December 10, 2020.

For more information on the Virtual CEO Summit, please email Laura Guerrant-Oiye.

About inTEST Corporation
inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase stockholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses. For more information visit www.intest.com. 

CONTACT: Contacts
inTEST Corporation
Hugh T. Regan, Jr.
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 856-505-8999

Investors:
Laura Guerrant-Oiye, Principal
Guerrant Associates
laura@ga-ir.com
Tel: (808) 960-2642

