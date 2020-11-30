 

Kalkine Pty Limited to Launch its 'Global Green Energy Report'

30.11.2020, 23:00   

SYDNEY, Dec. 01, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalkine Pty Limited is pleased to announce the launch of its new 'Global Green Energy Report'Green energy presents earnings potential given the push from authorities to cut carbon-emission, increasing capacity additions, cost drive-downs at solar photovoltaics', and higher budget-allocation.  

Kalkine Logo

Green energy utilizes renewable resources including solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, biomass, etc. to help relieve the issues around climate-change.

The big question is will Green Economy be a Reality or an Illusion? Economic growth and environmental sustainability may co-exist as a new future for the planet post-COVID-19.

Recovering from March-lows, Independent Power Producers globally recorded new highs in October-2020. Selected wind and solar operators also witnessed an all-time high, given strong order-backlogs.

The S&P Global Clean Energy Index reported 99.37% YTD returns outperforming S&P Global 1200 Index by a whopping 90.00% (November 27, 2020, spglobal.com).

Global Green Energy Space Booming

While the pandemic has impacted fossil fuels, the net new renewable energy capacity addition globally may reach a record level in 2021. With 80+ listed renewable energy stocks worth over US$1.1trillion (November-end 2020, Refinitiv), the US is one of the main markets with ~30 states generating electricity from clean energy. Similar trends have been witnessed for countries including Australia, UK, Canada, and New Zealand.

Though some risks prevail like uncertain US production-tax credits, elevated debt levels which may impact the Capex and financing flexibility, etc., still immense investment opportunities exist.

Considering above, Kalkine's Green Energy Report Offer(s) Stocks with:

  • Strong Fundamentals: Listed companies with steady revenue streams and stable cash flows generally driven by long-term electricity contracts with a feed-in tariff structure. Other factors considered for respective stocks include capacity and utilization, healthy gross margins, adequate liquidity, ROE, and decent dividend yields.
  • Diversification: Wide-exposure to sub-sectors including electricity generation, utilities, refining, marketing, transportation, equipment manufacturing, and service providers.
  • Businesses Tethering on Regulatory Compliance: Track-record of prudent regulatory compliance and well-qualified management team. 
  • Global Scale: Businesses that can leverage global-scale to lower the equipment and operating costs. 

To summarize, this report is easy to comprehend with deep-insights and aims to cover stocks after an overall assessment of the global demand and supply scenario, recent events, outlook, valuation, and risks, etc.

Note: Kalkine's publications are NOT a solicitation/recommendation to buy, sell, or hold stock(s) of company/companies or engage in any investment activity under discussion.

Media Contact:
Honey Bhargava
honey.bhargava@kalkine.com.au

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1341740/Kalkine_Logo.jpg



