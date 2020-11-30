HilltopSecurities Welcomes Ike Papadopoulos to Public Finance Division

Ike Papadopoulos (Photo: Business Wire)

Papadopoulos brings more than 20 years of experience to his new role, most recently with privately owned investment bank B.C. Ziegler and Company, where he served as managing director. Prior to his time with Ziegler, he served nine years with TD Securities and TD Bank, and four years with Piper Jaffray. Papadopoulos has also held public-sector positions as director of financing programs for the Massachusetts Health and Educational Facilities Authority, and deputy budget director for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority in Boston. He began his career at Bear Stearns in New York City as a public finance investment banker.

“Ike brings a proven record as a successful leader to his role with HilltopSecurities, and we look forward to leveraging his talents and abilities as we continue to expand our East Coast business,” said HilltopSecurities Vice Chairman and Head of Public Finance David Medanich. “His mix of private- and public-sector business will provide unique opportunities and insight as we continue to expand our presence in this important region.”

Papadopoulos earned a BBA from Kingston University in Greece and an MBA from Northeastern University in Boston, where he currently serves as an instructor for the university’s MBA program and as a member of its Board of Advisors. He also completed coursework at Boston College’s MSF program and is chair of the finance committee for Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Boston.

“HilltopSecurities is a nationally recognized premier full-service municipal investment bank, and I’m excited to join such a distinguished organization,” Papadopoulos said. “I look forward to continuing to grow our East Coast operations as we recruit new talent and introduce our full scope of services to additional issuers throughout the region.”

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

