BlackRock to Host CEF Opportunities Conference Call on Wednesday, December 2nd
BlackRock will host a conference call on Wednesday, December 2nd at 2:00pm ET. The call will feature Tony Kim and Erin Xie, portfolio managers for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ), respectively.
Topics will include:
- How closed-end funds can offer your clients access to private investments and income opportunities
- A portfolio update and outlook for BlackRock’s recently launched Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) and Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ)
Featuring:
- Tony Kim, Portfolio Manager, Head of the Technology Team
- Erin Xie, Portfolio Manager, Head of the Health Sciences Team
Call details:
|
Date
|
Wednesday, December 2nd
|
Time
|
2:00pm ET
|
Dial-in
|
855-255-2663
|
Call ID
|
6556897
|
Questions
|
Please submit any questions to: CEFconferencecall@blackrock.com
For more information on BlackRock’s closed-end funds, please visit www.blackrock.com/CEF
About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock
Availability of Fund Updates
BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Funds on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Funds. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in this release.
