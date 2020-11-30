BlackRock to Host CEF Opportunities Conference Call on Wednesday, December 2nd

BlackRock will host a conference call on Wednesday, December 2 nd at 2:00pm ET. The call will feature Tony Kim and Erin Xie, portfolio managers for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) , respectively.

How closed-end funds can offer your clients access to private investments and income opportunities

A portfolio update and outlook for BlackRock’s recently launched Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) and Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ)

Featuring:

Tony Kim, Portfolio Manager, Head of the Technology Team

Erin Xie, Portfolio Manager, Head of the Health Sciences Team

Call details:

Date Wednesday, December 2nd Time 2:00pm ET Dial-in 855-255-2663 Call ID 6556897 Questions Please submit any questions to: CEFconferencecall@blackrock.com

For more information on BlackRock’s closed-end funds, please visit www.blackrock.com/CEF

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

Availability of Fund Updates

BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Funds on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Funds. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in this release.