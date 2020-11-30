 

Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host Quarterly MLP Closed-End Fund Conference Call

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (“GSAM”) will host a conference call for the Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE: GER) on December 3rd, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST. The call will feature Kyri Loupis, Head of the Energy Infrastructure and Renewables team at GSAM, along with Portfolio Managers Ganesh Jois and Matthew Cooper. The call will briefly cover the market environment for the U.S. energy sector and provide an update on the closed-end fund investment strategy.

The live webcast can be accessed via the web portal using conference ID: gsamcef2020 or through the GSAM Closed-End Fund landing page at www.GSAMFUNDS.com/cef.

Dial In Number: 888-668-1636
Conference ID: 2202639

In addition, portfolio holdings as of September 30, 2020, as well as additional information regarding the Fund, can be accessed through the GSAM Closed-End Fund landing page at www.GSAMFUNDS.com/cef.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by GSAM’s Energy Infrastructure & Renewables Team, which is among the industry’s largest master limited partnership (“MLP”) investment groups. The Fund began trading on the NYSE on September 26, 2014.

The Fund seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The Fund invests primarily in MLPs and other energy investments. The Fund currently expects to concentrate its investments in the energy sector, with an emphasis on midstream MLP investments. The Fund invests across the energy value chain, including upstream, midstream and downstream investments.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

GSAM is the asset management arm of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS), and supervises $1.86 trillion as of September 30, 2020.1 GSAM has been providing discretionary investment advisory services since 1988 and has investment professionals in all major financial centers around the world. The company offers investment strategies across a broad range of asset classes to institutional and individual clients globally. Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and high-net-worth individuals.

