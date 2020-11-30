 

B. Riley Financial, Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp. Commence Process to Seek Significant Changes to Maven’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 23:11  |  77   |   |   

Express Confidence and Support for the Company’s Management and Employees

LOS ANGELES and MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (“B. Riley”) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (“180”) today announced that they are taking the steps required to seek significant changes to the composition of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Maven (the “Company”). B. Riley and 180 also today expressed their utmost confidence and support for the Company’s management and employees. Last week, B. Riley and 180 sent a letter to the Board requesting the immediate resignation of five of its members. In the letter, B. Riley and 180 noted that in the absence of such resignations, they would file a consent solicitation statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to seek consents from holders of at least a majority of the voting power of MVEN securities entitled to vote to remove such directors. On November 27, 2020, after having received no substantive response from the Board, B. Riley and 180 made their request publicly known in Schedule 13D filings.

As previously announced last month, B. Riley and 180 were principal investors in the Company’s $24M equity offering. Additionally, B. Riley agreed to restructure its debt in the Company to allow management to invest in the business. These actions were taken based on their confidence and support of the new management team led by Ross Levinsohn, Company employees and the contributions from content providers, particularly Jim Cramer.

The request of B. Riley and 180 is solely related to their belief that the Board’s composition needs to change to enable MVEN to achieve its growth and value creation potential. Many of the current directors joined the Board shortly after the Company merged with a shell company and before the acquisition of its two largest assets, the Sports Illustrated license and TheStreet, Inc. These acquisitions, largely financed by B. Riley and 180, have redefined the Company and its prospects. Based on the change in the fundamentals of the Company, the execution of a new business model led by Mr. Levinsohn, and in preparation for an uplist to a major stock exchange, B. Riley and 180 believe a board that reflects the “new” Maven, and one that has significant public company board experience, is critical to have in place immediately.

Seite 1 von 3


180 Degree Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

B. Riley Financial, Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp. Commence Process to Seek Significant Changes to Maven’s Board of Directors Express Confidence and Support for the Company’s Management and EmployeesLOS ANGELES and MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - B. Riley Financial, Inc. (“B. Riley”) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (“180”) today announced that they are …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
180 Degree Capital Corp. Reports +7.4% Growth and $2.90 Per Share NAV as of September 30, 2020, and Developments From Q4 2020
16.11.20
Form 8.3 - 180 Degree Capital Corp.
16.11.20
180 Degree Capital Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 and to Host a Conference Call on Thursday, November 19, 2020