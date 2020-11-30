B. Riley Financial, Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp. Commence Process to Seek Significant Changes to Maven’s Board of Directors

Express Confidence and Support for the Company’s Management and Employees

LOS ANGELES and MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (“B. Riley”) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (“180”) today announced that they are taking the steps required to seek significant changes to the composition of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Maven (the “Company”). B. Riley and 180 also today expressed their utmost confidence and support for the Company’s management and employees. Last week, B. Riley and 180 sent a letter to the Board requesting the immediate resignation of five of its members. In the letter, B. Riley and 180 noted that in the absence of such resignations, they would file a consent solicitation statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to seek consents from holders of at least a majority of the voting power of MVEN securities entitled to vote to remove such directors. On November 27, 2020, after having received no substantive response from the Board, B. Riley and 180 made their request publicly known in Schedule 13D filings.



As previously announced last month, B. Riley and 180 were principal investors in the Company’s $24M equity offering. Additionally, B. Riley agreed to restructure its debt in the Company to allow management to invest in the business. These actions were taken based on their confidence and support of the new management team led by Ross Levinsohn, Company employees and the contributions from content providers, particularly Jim Cramer.

The request of B. Riley and 180 is solely related to their belief that the Board’s composition needs to change to enable MVEN to achieve its growth and value creation potential. Many of the current directors joined the Board shortly after the Company merged with a shell company and before the acquisition of its two largest assets, the Sports Illustrated license and TheStreet, Inc. These acquisitions, largely financed by B. Riley and 180, have redefined the Company and its prospects. Based on the change in the fundamentals of the Company, the execution of a new business model led by Mr. Levinsohn, and in preparation for an uplist to a major stock exchange, B. Riley and 180 believe a board that reflects the “new” Maven, and one that has significant public company board experience, is critical to have in place immediately.