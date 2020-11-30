 

CORRECTION -- Microchip Technology to Present at the 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 23:06  |  51   |   |   

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP), please note that, in paragraph one, the time of the company's presentation at the 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit should be 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The corrected release follows:

(NASDAQ:MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will present at the 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Steve Sanghi, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Eric Bjornholt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by Wells, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the USA and other countries.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Deborah Wussler ……… (480) 792-7373


Microchip Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CORRECTION -- Microchip Technology to Present at the 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP), please note that, in paragraph one, the time of the company's presentation at the 2020 Wells …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Microchip Technology to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Tech Conference
30.11.20
Microchip Technology to Present at the 43rd Nasdaq Investor Conference
30.11.20
Microchip Technology to Present at the 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit
20.11.20
Microchip Technology Incorporated Announces Private Placement of $609 Million Principal Amount of 0.125% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2024 and Related Exchange Transactions
18.11.20
Microchip Delivers First 8-bit MCU Family for CAN FD Networks
16.11.20
World’s First Safety Certified Capacitive Touchscreen Controller Family for the Home Appliance Market
11.11.20
First Cryptographic Companion Device Brings Pre-programmed Security to the Automotive Market
10.11.20
Microchip Extends Leadership in Data Center Connectivity with Industry’s Lowest Latency PCI Express 5.0 and CXL 2.0 Retimers
05.11.20
Microchip Technology Announces Appointment of Karen Rapp to the Board of Directors
05.11.20
Microchip Technology Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.11.20
12
Microchip Technology - Leistungselektronik