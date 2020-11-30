Serengeti and Sun Metals Announce Merger to Consolidate Copper District in North-Central BC and Concurrent $8 Million Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serengeti Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SIR) (“Serengeti”) and Sun Metals Corp. (TSX-V: SUNM) (“Sun Metals”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement dated November 29, 2020 (the “Agreement”) pursuant to which Serengeti will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sun Metals (the “Transaction”) on the basis of 0.43 common shares of Serengeti (on a pre-Consolidation (as defined below) basis) for each share of Sun Metals held, by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Arrangement”). The Transaction will consolidate the contiguous copper-gold exploration and development assets of Kwanika and Stardust, both of which will benefit from operational synergies as the projects advance with a combined development strategy, along with a robust portfolio of British Columbia copper-gold assets, well positioned to take advantage of a strengthening copper market. Upon completion of the Transaction, it is expected that the shareholders of Sun Metals will hold approximately 40% of Serengeti’s issued and outstanding shares (prior to the concurrent financing), and Mark O’Dea will assume the role of Executive Chairman of Serengeti.

Transaction Highlights

Consolidation of the contiguous Kwanika (67% Serengeti owned) and Stardust (100% Sun Metals owned) copper-gold resource projects in north-central British Columbia, creating synergistic co-development opportunities.

Additional regional consolidation of the advanced exploration Lorraine (100% Sun Metals owned) and neighbouring Top Cat (Serengeti option to earn 100%) copper-gold projects.

Further grassroots exploration opportunities, particularly the 3.5 km district-scale copper-gold target on Serengeti’s 100% owned 20,750 ha East Niv property.

Strong leadership team, with the combined company to be led by Mark O’Dea as Executive Chairman and David Moore as Interim CEO, upon closing of the Transaction.

Increased corporate and asset scale in a strengthening copper price environment to broaden investor appeal.

Well-capitalized with concurrent $8.0 million bought deal of subscription receipts.

David W. Moore, President, CEO and Director of Serengeti, commented: “Against the backdrop of a resurgent copper market, this Transaction consolidates the ownership of a robust copper-gold portfolio, with near-term development synergy at Kwanika-Stardust and several high priority exploration targets.”