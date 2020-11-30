Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Agreement to Purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC

Leading P roducer of Beverage and Food Can S tock for the N .A. Packaging Industry



Secular Demand Growth, Favorable Industry Supply/Demand Dynamics

Multi-Year Contracts and Strong Customer Relationships

Non-Cyclic Packaging Business Significantly Diversifies Product Portfolio

Immediately Accretive to Earnings with Positive Cash Flow



FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC, containing all the assets of the Warrick Rolling Mill (“Warrick”), from Alcoa Corporation (“Alcoa”) for a purchase price of $670 million at an implied multiple of approximately seven times adjusted EBITDA as of the last twelve months ended September 30, 2020. Alcoa will retain ownership of the related smelting assets, power plant, and land. As part of the transaction, Kaiser Aluminum will enter into a market based molten aluminum supply agreement, and a long-term ground lease that includes provisions for utility services, and will have customary transition services.

Warrick, located near Evansville, Indiana, has a leading position in the very attractive North American aluminum packaging industry. In the last twelve months, Warrick shipped over 675 million pounds of aluminum, of which approximately 60% was high-margin coated packaging products. The facility includes casting, significant hot and cold rolling capacity, and a range of finishing and coating lines, representing significant replacement value.

“With Warrick’s solid market position, highly favorable market dynamics and a strong and culturally compatible management team, the acquisition provides us an opportunity to significantly enhance and diversify our portfolio,” said Keith A. Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“The addition of a non-cyclic packaging business is highly complementary to our existing aerospace, automotive and general engineering cyclic end markets and provides excellent opportunities for long-term growth and synergy with our existing operations. Overall, the transaction is consistent with our longstanding strategy to acquire businesses that we understand at a price that creates long-term value for our shareholders, while continuing to adhere to our disciplined financial strategy for liquidity management and debt leverage,” stated Mr. Harvey.