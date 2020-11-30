CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the company will present at the following conferences in December:

Citi’s Basic Materials Virtual Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 2, 2020; and

BMO Growth and ESG Conference at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Investors who wish to access the live conference webcasts should visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the CF Industries Holdings, Inc. website until March 31, 2021.

