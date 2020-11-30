 

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the company will present at the following conferences in December:

  • Citi’s Basic Materials Virtual Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 2, 2020; and
  • BMO Growth and ESG Conference at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Investors who wish to access the live conference webcasts should visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the CF Industries Holdings, Inc. website until March 31, 2021.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

CF Industries is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, emissions abatement, fertilizer, and other industrial applications. We operate manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which are among the most cost-advantaged, efficient, and flexible in the world and an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America. Our 3,000 employees focus on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship and disciplined capital and corporate management, driving our strategy to leverage and sustainably grow the world’s most advantaged hydrogen and nitrogen platform to serve customers, creating long-term shareholder value. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.

