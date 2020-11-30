Braingrid Limited Announces Proposed Change of Business to an Investment Company and Proposed Name Change

After an evaluation of the Company’s existing resources and a review of strategic options available to the Company, the Company determined to refocus its business operations from a “technology issuer” to an “investment issuer”. The board of directors of the Company (the “ Board ”) believes that its network of business contacts, the depth of experience of its management team and its overall entrepreneurial approach will enable it to identify and capitalize upon investment opportunities as an investment issuer.

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braingrid Limited (CSE: BGRD) (“ Braingrid ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it will be pursuing a change of business to an investment company (the “ Proposed COB ”) under the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “ CSE ”).

It is anticipated that the Company’s name will be changed to “Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.” in conjunction with the completion of the Proposed COB. Although Antanas Guoga (commonly known as “Tony G”) has consented to the use of the name “Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.” by the Company, Tony G is not currently part of the Board or management of the Company and will not be appointed to the Board or management following the completion of the Proposed COB. In contrast, the new name reflects the intention of the Company to direct its investments towards companies in which Tony G has a significant equity interest and/or in which Tony G played a material role in developing the business.

In accordance with the policies of the CSE, trading in the shares of Braingrid have been halted pending review and approval by the CSE of the Proposed COB. The Company plans to shut down or dispose of its current assets in connection with the Proposed COB.

The completion of the Proposed COB is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including without limitation shareholder and CSE approval of the Proposed COB.

New Objective

In connection with the Proposed COB, the Company intends to adopt an investment policy (the “Investment Policy”) to govern its investment activities and investment strategy. A summary of the material terms of the Investment Policy will be disclosed in due course and, upon the completion of the Proposed COB, a copy of the Investment Policy will be posted on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

As an investment issuer, the Company will look at multiple investment opportunities, with a particular focus on the blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, payment processing services, syndicated credit opportunities, online commerce and online gambling industries, as well as ancillary industries thereto. The Company will maintain a flexible position with respect to the form of investment taken and may employ a wide range of investment instruments. The Company may take an active role in management of its investee companies where its experience and contacts would be beneficial.