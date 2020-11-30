 

Braingrid Limited Announces Proposed Change of Business to an Investment Company and Proposed Name Change

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 23:24  |  85   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braingrid Limited (CSE: BGRD) (“Braingrid” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be pursuing a change of business to an investment company (the “Proposed COB”) under the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”).

After an evaluation of the Company’s existing resources and a review of strategic options available to the Company, the Company determined to refocus its business operations from a “technology issuer” to an “investment issuer”. The board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) believes that its network of business contacts, the depth of experience of its management team and its overall entrepreneurial approach will enable it to identify and capitalize upon investment opportunities as an investment issuer.

It is anticipated that the Company’s name will be changed to “Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.” in conjunction with the completion of the Proposed COB. Although Antanas Guoga (commonly known as “Tony G”) has consented to the use of the name “Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.” by the Company, Tony G is not currently part of the Board or management of the Company and will not be appointed to the Board or management following the completion of the Proposed COB. In contrast, the new name reflects the intention of the Company to direct its investments towards companies in which Tony G has a significant equity interest and/or in which Tony G played a material role in developing the business.

In accordance with the policies of the CSE, trading in the shares of Braingrid have been halted pending review and approval by the CSE of the Proposed COB. The Company plans to shut down or dispose of its current assets in connection with the Proposed COB.

The completion of the Proposed COB is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including without limitation shareholder and CSE approval of the Proposed COB.

New Objective

In connection with the Proposed COB, the Company intends to adopt an investment policy (the “Investment Policy”) to govern its investment activities and investment strategy. A summary of the material terms of the Investment Policy will be disclosed in due course and, upon the completion of the Proposed COB, a copy of the Investment Policy will be posted on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

As an investment issuer, the Company will look at multiple investment opportunities, with a particular focus on the blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, payment processing services, syndicated credit opportunities, online commerce and online gambling industries, as well as ancillary industries thereto. The Company will maintain a flexible position with respect to the form of investment taken and may employ a wide range of investment instruments. The Company may take an active role in management of its investee companies where its experience and contacts would be beneficial.

Seite 1 von 5
Braingrid Limited Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Braingrid Limited Announces Proposed Change of Business to an Investment Company and Proposed Name Change TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Braingrid Limited (CSE: BGRD) (“Braingrid” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be pursuing a change of business to an investment company (the “Proposed COB”) under the rules of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
Braingrid Limited Announces Changes to Board of Directors
13.11.20
Braingrid Limited Announces Completion of Share Consolidation
06.11.20
Braingrid Limited Announces Share Consolidation