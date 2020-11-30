Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of 25 Million Shares

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) (the “Company”) today announced that a parent entity of the Company controlled by Oaktree Capital (the “Selling Stockholder”) has commenced an underwritten public offering of 25,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, the Selling Stockholder intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "ARRY."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Guggenheim Securities is also acting as a joint book-running manager. In connection with this offering, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters in Array’s initial public offering, have agreed to release the restrictions under the lock-up agreement that was executed in connection with the initial public offering with respect to the shares of common stock being offered by the Selling Stockholder, provided that the release of shares of common stock held by the Selling Stockholder is limited to the shares actually sold in this offering. In addition, upon the pricing of this offering, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC have agreed to release the restrictions under each of the lock-up agreements that were entered into by Array’s directors, executive officers and the Selling Stockholder in connection with Array’s initial public offering effective on the date that is 90 days after the date of the prospectus relating to this offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which will be filed with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282 (telephone: (866) 471-2526 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com); J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (telephone: 1-866-803-9204), or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; and Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9658, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.