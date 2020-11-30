Assure Holdings Enters Into Commitments To Receive Approximately US$10 Million From Institutional Investors

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States



DENVER, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain accredited investors (each, an “Investor” and collectively, the “Investors”) for the private placement of 16,064,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit" and collectively, the "Units") at an issue price of US$0.64 per Unit, for gross proceeds of US$10,468,930 (the “Offering”) subject to closing conditions being met. The proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for completing payments associated with Assure’s acquisition of Neuro-Pro, expanding the Company’s operational footprint into new states, launching a telehealth neurologist offering for intraoperative neuromonitoring (“IONM”), funding new acquisitions in the IONM industry, filing a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the terms of the registration rights agreement and general working capital purposes.

Each Unit will be comprised of one share of common stock in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share” and collectively, the “Common Shares”) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant” and collectively, the “Warrants” and together with the Common Shares, the “Securities”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of USD$0.78 for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance. The Company anticipates that the Offering will close on or about December 2, 2020. In connection with the Offering, the Company anticipates paying fees of approximately US$940,000.

This private placement was made under an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and investors may not offer or sell the securities sold in the offering in the absence of an effective registration statement or exemption from registration requirements. In connection with the private placement, the Company will enter into registration rights agreements, pursuant to which the Company agreed to file a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register the resale of all Common Shares issued or issuable pursuant to this private placement.