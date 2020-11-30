 

DGAP-Adhoc TLG Immobilien AG's chairman and member of the Supervisory Board, Sascha Hettrich, steps down. Frank Roseen appointed as new chairman of the Supervisory Board.

30-Nov-2020 / 23:35 CET/CEST
Sascha Hettrich, chairman of the supervisory board of TLG Immobilien AG ("TLG"), has decided to step down from his position as chairman and member of the supervisory board for personal reasons, which will become effective once his vacancy on the supervisory board will be filled. Frank Roseen, a supervisory board member, has been appointed as the chairmen of the supervisory board of TLG.


Contact:
Armin Heidenreich
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
General Counsel
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 2470 6343
E-Mail: armin.heidenreich@tlg.de

Language: English
Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 - 2470 - 50
Fax: 030 - 2470 - 7337
E-mail: ir@tlg.de
Internet: www.tlg.de
ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4
WKN: A12B8Z
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
