DGAP-Adhoc TLG Immobilien AG's chairman and member of the Supervisory Board, Sascha Hettrich, steps down. Frank Roseen appointed as new chairman of the Supervisory Board.
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Personnel
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE.
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Art. 17 Sec. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)
TLG Immobilien AG's chairman and member of the Supervisory Board, Sascha Hettrich, steps down. Frank Roseen appointed as new chairman of the Supervisory Board.
Sascha Hettrich, chairman of the supervisory board of TLG Immobilien AG ("TLG"), has decided to step down from his position as chairman and member of the supervisory board for personal reasons, which will become effective once his vacancy on the supervisory board will be filled. Frank Roseen, a supervisory board member, has been appointed as the chairmen of the supervisory board of TLG.
Contact:
Armin Heidenreich
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
General Counsel
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 2470 6343
E-Mail: armin.heidenreich@tlg.de
30-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
|Hausvogteiplatz 12
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 - 2470 - 50
|Fax:
|030 - 2470 - 7337
|E-mail:
|ir@tlg.de
|Internet:
|www.tlg.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12B8Z4
|WKN:
|A12B8Z
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1151712
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1151712 30-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: TLG Immobilien
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare