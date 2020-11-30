 

Oshkosh Corporation to Present at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, announced today that it will present at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

The event is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. EST and will be webcast. To access the webcast, please visit www.oshkoshcorp.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG, Pierce, Oshkosh Defense, McNeilus, IMT, Jerr-Dan, Frontline, Oshkosh Airport Products and London. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

, All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

