Oshkosh Corporation to Present at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, announced today that it will present at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

The event is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. EST and will be webcast. To access the webcast, please visit www.oshkoshcorp.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event.