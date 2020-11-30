 

Global Semiconductor Company Selects Veeco MOCVD Platform for GaN-Based Power Electronic and 5G RF Devices

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 23:45  |  48   |   |   

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB:TGAN), a global supplier of gallium nitride (GaN) products for high voltage power conversion applications, has selected Veeco’s Propel HVM MOCVD System for high-volume production of GaN-based RF (DoD and Commercial/5G) and power electronics Epiwafers.  The Veeco system is an excellent fit for Transphorm’s Epi sales business, and purchased under a US DoD Office of Naval Research (ONR) contract N68335-19-C-0107 from an OUSD (R&E) TAM/MINSEC program to establish a US based dedicated production source of GaN Epitaxy for high performance RF and millimeter-wave electronics. The system was selected for its capability to deliver cutting-edge process at high-throughput and the lowest cost per wafer compared to other MOCVD systems.  

“Being at the forefront of GaN-based power and 5G devices that offer efficiency and high-power density, requires world-class manufacturing solutions that are capable of scaling to mass production while offering flexibility to continuously innovate,” said Umesh Mishra, Ph.D., chief technology officer and co-founder of Transphorm. “Veeco’s Propel HVM system is uniquely qualified to do that.  The multi-reactor, single-wafer technology provides flexibility and exceptional throughput at a low cost of ownership.”

The Propel system is designed on the foundation of Veeco’s decades of compound semiconductor materials science leadership. The system is a key enabler for today’s demanding GaN applications critical for next-generation communications infrastructure and highly efficient power devices. The Propel system’s single-wafer reactor platform enables the processing of six- and eight-inch wafers or two- to four-inch wafers in a mini-batch mode. It accelerates production ramping due to faster recipe capabilities up to 50% quicker than when using traditional batch tools. In addition to Veeco’s proprietary TurboDisc technology, the system also includes Veeco’s IsoFlange and SymmHeat technologies, which provide homogeneous laminar flow and uniform temperature profile across the entire wafer delivering world-class uniformity and repeatability.

Seite 1 von 3


Veeco Instruments Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Semiconductor Company Selects Veeco MOCVD Platform for GaN-Based Power Electronic and 5G RF Devices PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB:TGAN), a global supplier of gallium nitride (GaN) products for high voltage power conversion applications, has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Veeco Announces Exchange Transaction to Retire $125 Million of Its 2.70% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023
05.11.20
Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events