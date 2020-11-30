Global Semiconductor Company Selects Veeco MOCVD Platform for GaN-Based Power Electronic and 5G RF Devices

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB:TGAN), a global supplier of gallium nitride (GaN) products for high voltage power conversion applications, has selected Veeco’s Propel HVM MOCVD System for high-volume production of GaN-based RF (DoD and Commercial/5G) and power electronics Epiwafers. The Veeco system is an excellent fit for Transphorm’s Epi sales business, and purchased under a US DoD Office of Naval Research (ONR) contract N68335-19-C-0107 from an OUSD (R&E) TAM/MINSEC program to establish a US based dedicated production source of GaN Epitaxy for high performance RF and millimeter-wave electronics. The system was selected for its capability to deliver cutting-edge process at high-throughput and the lowest cost per wafer compared to other MOCVD systems.



“Being at the forefront of GaN-based power and 5G devices that offer efficiency and high-power density, requires world-class manufacturing solutions that are capable of scaling to mass production while offering flexibility to continuously innovate,” said Umesh Mishra, Ph.D., chief technology officer and co-founder of Transphorm. “Veeco’s Propel HVM system is uniquely qualified to do that. The multi-reactor, single-wafer technology provides flexibility and exceptional throughput at a low cost of ownership.”

The Propel system is designed on the foundation of Veeco’s decades of compound semiconductor materials science leadership. The system is a key enabler for today’s demanding GaN applications critical for next-generation communications infrastructure and highly efficient power devices. The Propel system’s single-wafer reactor platform enables the processing of six- and eight-inch wafers or two- to four-inch wafers in a mini-batch mode. It accelerates production ramping due to faster recipe capabilities up to 50% quicker than when using traditional batch tools. In addition to Veeco’s proprietary TurboDisc technology, the system also includes Veeco’s IsoFlange and SymmHeat technologies, which provide homogeneous laminar flow and uniform temperature profile across the entire wafer delivering world-class uniformity and repeatability.