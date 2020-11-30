 

INTERIM REPORT JANUARY – SEPTEMBER 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 23:45   

Third quarter 2020

  • Net sales for the quarter decreased to MSEK 15 (27)
  • Gross margin decreased to 41% (46%)
  • Write-down of goodwill in Livescribe by MSEK 20.5
  • Operating loss increased to MSEK -46 (-14)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.30 (-0.14)
  • During the quarter, Anoto carried out a directed rights issue of 7,022,560 new ordinary shares, through which Anoto raised approximately MSEK 8.9
  • During the quarter, Anoto’s education subsidiary Knowledge AI Inc received an investor term sheet for MSEK 35.3, at a pre-money valuation of MSEK 309. Following completion of the investment, the new investors are expected to own approximately 13% and Anoto approximately 68% of the outstanding shares in Knowledge AI Inc

January – September 2020

  • Net sales for the period amounted to MSEK 51 (81)
  • Gross margin decreased to 42% (50%)
  • Write-down of goodwill in Livescribe by MSEK 20.5
  • Operating loss increased to MSEK -84 (-36)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.58 (-0.23)
  • In March, Anoto carried out a directed rights issue of 20,000,000 new ordinary shares, through which Anoto raised approximately MSEK 21.4
  • In September, Anoto’s education subsidiary Knowledge AI Inc received an investor term sheet for MSEK 35.3, at a pre-money valuation of MSEK 309. Following completion of the investment, the new investors are expected to own approximately 13% and Anoto approximately 68% of the outstanding shares in Knowledge AI Inc
  • In September, Anoto carried out a directed rights issue of 7,022,560 new ordinary shares, through which Anoto raised approximately MSEK 8.9

The report was published without the auditor’s report and will be completed with the auditor’s report within the next few days.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on November 30, 2020 at 23:45 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its 30proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

