Notice of Settlement to Shareholders

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. IT CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS. THIS NOTICE RELATES TO A PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF SHAREHOLDER DERIVATIVE ACTIONS AND CLAIMS ASSERTED ON BEHALF OF BBHC (THE “ACTIONS”).

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO OWNED TARONIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., NOW KNOWN AS BBHC, INC. (“BBHC”), COMMON STOCK AS OF OCTOBER 5, 2020.

IF THE COURT APPROVES THE SETTLEMENT AND DISMISSAL OF THE ACTIONS, SHAREHOLDERS OF BBHC AND BBHC WILL BE FOREVER BARRED FROM CONTESTING THE APPROVAL OF THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND FROM PURSUING THE RELEASED CLAIMS.

THESE ACTIONS ARE NOT “CLASS ACTIONS.” THUS, THERE IS NO COMMON FUND UPON WHICH YOU CAN MAKE A CLAIM FOR A MONETARY PAYMENT.

Phoenix, AZ, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 5, 2020, BBHC, Inc., formerly known as Taronis Technologies, Inc. (“BBHC”), in its capacity as a nominal defendant, entered into a Stipulation of Settlement (the “Stipulation”) in the above-captioned shareholder derivative actions1 filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, styled In re Taronis Technologies, Inc. Shareholder Derivative Litigation, Case No. CV-19-04547-PHX-GMS (D. Ariz.) (“Derivative Actions”), against certain current and former directors and officers of BBHC, and against BBHC as a nominal defendant. The Stipulation executed by counsel for the Settling Parties on October 5, 2020 and the

1 A derivative claim is a claim brought by a shareholder on behalf of a company, rather than on behalf of himself or herself or the other shareholders of the company. The recovery sought in a derivative action is for the benefit of the company rather than directly for individual shareholders. settlement contemplated therein (the “Settlement”), including dismissal of all claims with prejudice in the Derivative Actions, is subject to approval by the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona (the “Court”). The proposed Settlement requires BBHC to adopt certain additional corporate governance reforms, as outlined in Exhibit A to the Stipulation, and provides for a Fee and Expense Award to Plaintiffs’ Counsel in the amount of $350,000, subject to Court approval.