 

AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 01:00  |  87   |   |   

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider. The multi-year agreement extends the longstanding relationship between the two companies, enabling Zoom to rapidly scale its service on the world’s leading cloud, rise to the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, and deliver reliable services and continuous innovation for its expanding base of corporate and individual customers. Zoom will continue to leverage AWS’s global infrastructure and unmatched portfolio of services – including capabilities in compute, storage, content distribution, and security – to create a seamless, secure extension of its data centers. In addition, AWS and Zoom are collaborating to develop new solutions for Zoom’s enterprise users, leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS to integrate Zoom services with Amazon devices and capabilities to make it easier for organizations to run hybrid office and remote work models.

AWS has supported Zoom since 2011, and earlier this year when the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting businesses, schools, and governments around the world, Zoom expanded its relationship with AWS to keep up with surging demand as hundreds of millions of new Zoom participants began to use the platform for everything from online education to business meetings to social gatherings to exercise classes. Over the past year, Zoom has grown on AWS to accommodate an increase from 10 million daily meeting participants in December 2019 to more than 300 million a day regularly since April 2020. Beginning in February 2020, engineering teams from AWS and Zoom worked around the clock and across remote locations to securely and reliably meet the needs of this vast, globally dispersed user community, adding tens of thousands of Amazon Elastic Cloud Compute (EC2) instances (virtual servers) to Zoom’s overall capacity, even adding thousands of instances in a day as usage demanded.

With AWS, Zoom is ready to meet customer demand with low latency anywhere in the world, while continuously delivering new features that improve the Zoom user experience. Today, leveraging AWS, Zoom is able to seamlessly scale with global demand for its services. Zoom now provides video conferencing technology to more than 130,000 schools globally at no charge, as well as millions of families and individuals, in addition to the company’s traditional enterprise-scale users – businesses, governments, healthcare and educational institutions, and other large organizations.

Seite 1 von 4


Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?

Diskussion: Zoom Video Communications - das nächste Unicorn
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider. The multi-year agreement extends the longstanding …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
ESG Factors: Total Once Again Selected in 2020 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Zoom wächst Anlegern nicht explosiv genug
30.11.20
Zoom Reports Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
30.11.20
Cyber Monday auch in der Amazon Aktie?
30.11.20
Wirtschaftsminister wollen Innenstädte langfristig stärken
30.11.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Starker Monat endet mit Gewinnmitnahmen
30.11.20
ROUNDUP: Erneut Streik am Amazon-Standort Bad Hersfeld
30.11.20
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital Transformation
30.11.20
Tesla, Nikola, Nel, Moderna, Zoom, Daimler, Siltronic, Aixtron, Corestate - Märkte am Morgen
30.11.20
E-Commerce-Einhorn Wish reicht Daten für IPO ein
30.11.20
ROUNDUP: Streit um Heil-Vorstoß zum Schutz von Plattform-Beschäftigten

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:05 Uhr
62
Zoom Video Communications - das nächste Unicorn
30.11.20
2.302
AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
18.11.20
1
Amazon - Mit diesen 2 Technologien zu neuem Wachstum?
17.10.20
3
Es sind nicht nur Jeff Bezos und Elon Musk – viele Amerikaner waren noch nie so reich
16.10.20
242
Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?