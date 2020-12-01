 

Junshi Biosciences Announces Acceptance by NMPA of its IND Application for JS006

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 00:55  |  36   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies, is pleased to announce that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has recently accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for JS006, a humanized monoclonal antibody against a human lymphocyte inhibitory receptor TIGIT.

JS006 is a recombinant humanized IgG4κ monoclonal antibody against human TIGIT specifically, developed independently by the Company. According to the results of pre-clinical studies, JS006 can specifically block the TIGIT-PVR pathway. TIGIT (T cell immunoglobulin and ITIM domain) is an important inhibitory receptor expressed by NK cells and T cells, which can be engaged and activated by PVR family ligands highly expressed on tumor cells and suppressive immune cells to directly inhibit the killing effect of NK cells and T cells on tumor cells. A number of pre-clinical and clinical studies showed that activation of TIGIT pathway could be a crucial underlying mechanism for the resistance to PD-1 blockade therapy. Combination of TIGIT and PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies also showed a synergistic potential to enhance antitumor response to overcome anti-PD-1 resistance and broaden the beneficial population to immunotherapy.

About Junshi Biosciences
Founded in December 2012, Junshi Biosciences (HK: 1877; SH: 688180) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics. The company has established a diversified R & D pipeline comprising 26 innovative drug candidates and 2 biosimilars, with five therapeutic focus areas covering cancer, autoimmune, metabolic, neurologic, and infectious diseases. Junshi Biosciences was the first Chinese pharmaceutical company to obtain marketing approval for PD-1 monoclonal antibody in China and clinical trial application approval for PCSK9 monoclonal antibody from the NMPA. The world’s first-in-human, first-in-class BTLA blocking antibody for solid tumors is currently in phase I clinical trials in the US and China. In early 2020, Junshi Biosciences joined forces with Institute of Microbiology Chinese Academy of Science to co-develop JS016, China’s first neutralizing fully human monoclonal antibody against SARS-CoV-2, which has entered clinical trials and is now a part of our continuous innovation for disease control and prevention of the global pandemic. Junshi Biosciences have about 2,000 full time employees in the United States and China, including research and development centers in San Francisco, Maryland, Shanghai, Suzhou, Beijing and Guangzhou. For more information, please visit: http://junshipharma.com.

Contact Information
IR Team:
Junshi Biosciences
info@junshipharma.com
+ 86 021-2250 0300

Solebury Trout
Bob Ai
bai@soleburytrout.com
+ 1 646.378-2926

PR Team:
Junshi Biosciences
Zhi Li
zhi_li@junshipharma.com
+ 86 021-6105 8800


Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Ltd Registered (H) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Junshi Biosciences Announces Acceptance by NMPA of its IND Application for JS006 SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies, is pleased to announce …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
CNH Industrial, Accenture and Microsoft collaborate to develop connected industrial vehicles
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...