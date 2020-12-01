 

ChampionX Corporation Announces Tender Offer for 6.375% Senior Notes due 2026

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (NYSE: CHX) (the “Company” or “ChampionX”) announced today the commencement of a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase its 6.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a principal amount of up to $100,000,000 (the “Tender Cap”), as described in the table below:

Title of
Security 		CUSIP
Number 		Principal Amount Outstanding Tender
Cap 		Base Consideration (1)(2) Early Tender Premium (1) Total Consideration (1)(2)
6.375%
Senior Notes
due 2026 		03755LAC8 $300,000,000 $100,000,000 $980.00 $30.00 $1,010.00

(1)  Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes.

(2)  Excludes Accrued Interest (as defined below), which will be paid in addition to the Base Consideration or the Total Consideration, as applicable.

Certain Information Regarding the Tender Offer

The Tender Offer commenced today, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated as of November 30, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 28, 2020, unless the Company extends the Tender Offer (the date and time, as the Tender Offer may be extended, the “Expiration Date”), unless earlier terminated. Holders of any Notes that validly tender, and do not validly withdraw at or prior to the Withdrawal Deadline (as defined below), their Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 11, 2020 (such date and time, as it may be extended the “Early Tender Date”), will be eligible to receive the Total Consideration as set forth in the table above per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes, which is equal to the Base Consideration as set forth in the table above plus the Early Tender Premium as set forth in the table above, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes from the last interest payment date for the Notes up to, but not including, the applicable settlement date (“Accrued Interest”). Holders of any Notes that validly tender their Notes after the Early Tender Date but at or prior to the Expiration Date, will only be eligible to receive the Base Consideration plus Accrued Interest. Any Notes tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer may be withdrawn at or prior to, but not after, 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on December 11, 2020 (such date and time, as may be extended, the “Withdrawal Deadline”). The settlement date for Notes that are tendered on or prior to the Early Tender Date is expected to be December 15, 2020, the second business day following the Early Tender Date. The settlement date for Notes that are tendered following the Early Tender Date but on or prior to the Expiration Date is expected to be December 30, 2020, the second business day following the Expiration Date.

