 

CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today announced that ICE Data Services and CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. (“CTBC Investments”) will collaborate to develop environmental, social and governance (ESG) indices and financial products for market participants.

ICE has launched two new ESG bond indices, the ICE 15+ Year Large Cap USD Emerging Markets External Sovereign Carbon Reduction Index and the ICE 15+ Year Ultra Large Cap Developed Markets US Corporate Best-in-Class ESG Index. The new ESG indices are administered and calculated by ICE Data Indices, LLC (“IDI”) and are broadly disseminated along with IDI’s comprehensive family of more than 5,000 global fixed income, equity, commodity and currency indexes. CTBC Investments plans to launch ETF products that will use these new ESG indices, which have been recognized through CTBC Investments’ efforts by the Taipei Exchange, as their underlying benchmarks.

CTBC Investments, the third-largest asset management company in Taiwan in terms of assets under management in bond ETFs, provides various investment strategies that serve its clients. Its work with ICE marks the first time CTBC Investments is participating in ESG investing.

“CTBC Investments is a strong advocate for ETF investing and has become a major player in the Taiwan ETF market,” said Magnus Cattan, Head of ICE Data Services, Asia Pacific. “CTBC Investments’ commitment to echoing its sustainable management policy throughout its investing resources and expertise is central to this agreement.”

“We believe that our work with ICE Data Services allows us to further our commitment to our customers by providing them with a comprehensive suite of ESG products and solutions,” said Eric Chang, President of CTBC Investments. “Their impressive experience is an incredible asset, as we begin to build out our ESG offerings. These products will help broaden people’s awareness for ESG investing and pave the way for us to join the Principles of Responsible Investment.”

ICE Data Services customers include global financial institutions, asset managers, commercial hedging firms, risk managers, corporate issuers and individual investors. To learn more about ICE Data Services and its ESG products, please visit: https://www.theice.com/data-services/esg-data.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company and provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions to a broad range of customers including financial institutions, corporations and government entities. We operate regulated marketplaces, including the New York Stock Exchange, for the listing, trading and clearing of a broad array of derivatives contracts and financial securities across major asset classes. Our comprehensive data services offering supports the trading, investment, risk management and connectivity needs of customers around the world and across asset classes. As a leading technology provider for the U.S. residential mortgage industry, ICE Mortgage Technology provides the technology and infrastructure to transform and digitize U.S. residential mortgages, from application and loan origination through to final settlement.

