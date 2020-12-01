Brachium Capital and WeCommerce File Filing Statement, Receive Conditional Approval and Provide Brachium Meeting Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brachium Capital Corp. (“Brachium”) (TSXV: BRAC.P), a capital pool company, and WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (“WeCommerce”) are pleased to announce that they have filed a filing statement dated November 30, 2020 (the “Filing Statement”) with the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) for the previously announced proposed reverse take-over transaction, which is substantially described in Brachium’s press releases dated August 17, 2020, October 29, 2020 and November 26, 2020 (the “Qualifying Transaction”).

Brachium and WeCommerce are also pleased to announce that the Exchange has provided conditional approval for the Qualifying Transaction and the concurrent private placement, proposed name change and share consolidation and the listing of additional securities to be issued in connection with the Qualifying Transaction. Subject to fulfillment of all conditions to closing, the Qualifying Transaction is expected to close on or about December 9, 2020.