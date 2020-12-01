 

Brachium Capital and WeCommerce File Filing Statement, Receive Conditional Approval and Provide Brachium Meeting Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 02:12  |  102   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brachium Capital Corp. (“Brachium”) (TSXV: BRAC.P), a capital pool company, and WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (“WeCommerce”) are pleased to announce that they have filed a filing statement dated November 30, 2020 (the “Filing Statement”) with the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) for the previously announced proposed reverse take-over transaction, which is substantially described in Brachium’s press releases dated August 17, 2020, October 29, 2020 and November 26, 2020 (the “Qualifying Transaction”).

Brachium and WeCommerce are also pleased to announce that the Exchange has provided conditional approval for the Qualifying Transaction and the concurrent private placement, proposed name change and share consolidation and the listing of additional securities to be issued in connection with the Qualifying Transaction. Subject to fulfillment of all conditions to closing, the Qualifying Transaction is expected to close on or about December 9, 2020.

For additional information concerning the Qualifying Transaction and the foregoing matters in connection therewith, please refer to the Brachium’s press releases dated August 17, 2020, October 29, 2020 and November 26, 2020 and the Filing Statement, all of which are available under Brachium’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

BRACHIUM SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Brachium announces that with respect to its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders ("Shareholders") scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Brachium is encouraging Shareholders and proxyholders not to attend the Meeting in person, particularly if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. Despite this, any registered shareholder wishing to attend the Meeting must contact Andrea Lejay at Andrea.Lejay@nortonrosefulbright.com prior to 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on Friday, December 4, 2020 to register to attend the Meeting and so that they may be informed of applicable safety protocols. Shareholders who do not register in advance, will not be permitted entrance to the Meeting. Further, there will be strict limitations on the number of persons permitted entry to the Meeting in order to ensure adherence to social distancing requirements.

Seite 1 von 5
Brachium Capital Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brachium Capital and WeCommerce File Filing Statement, Receive Conditional Approval and Provide Brachium Meeting Update NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brachium Capital Corp. (“Brachium”) (TSXV: BRAC.P), a capital pool company, and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
CNH Industrial, Accenture and Microsoft collaborate to develop connected industrial vehicles
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
Brachium Capital and WeCommerce Enter Into Definitive Agreement and Increases Proposed Financing