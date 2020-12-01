Brachium Capital and WeCommerce File Filing Statement, Receive Conditional Approval and Provide Brachium Meeting Update
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brachium Capital Corp. (“Brachium”) (TSXV: BRAC.P), a capital pool company, and WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (“WeCommerce”) are pleased to announce that they have filed a filing statement dated November 30, 2020 (the “Filing Statement”) with the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) for the previously announced proposed reverse take-over transaction, which is substantially described in Brachium’s press releases dated August 17, 2020, October 29, 2020 and November 26, 2020 (the “Qualifying Transaction”).
Brachium and WeCommerce are also pleased to announce that the Exchange has provided conditional approval for the Qualifying Transaction and the concurrent private placement, proposed name change and share consolidation and the listing of additional securities to be issued in connection with the Qualifying Transaction. Subject to fulfillment of all conditions to closing, the Qualifying Transaction is expected to close on or about December 9, 2020.
For additional information concerning the Qualifying Transaction and the foregoing matters in connection therewith, please refer to the Brachium’s press releases dated August 17, 2020, October 29, 2020 and November 26, 2020 and the Filing Statement, all of which are available under Brachium’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
BRACHIUM SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
Brachium announces that with respect to its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders ("Shareholders") scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Brachium is encouraging Shareholders and proxyholders not to attend the Meeting in person, particularly if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. Despite this, any registered shareholder wishing to attend the Meeting must contact Andrea Lejay at Andrea.Lejay@nortonrosefulbright.com prior to 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on Friday, December 4, 2020 to register to attend the Meeting and so that they may be informed of applicable safety protocols. Shareholders who do not register in advance, will not be permitted entrance to the Meeting. Further, there will be strict limitations on the number of persons permitted entry to the Meeting in order to ensure adherence to social distancing requirements.
