Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Files Q1 FY2021 Financial Statements, Provides Corporate Update
HAMILTON, Ontario, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF)
(“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare
announced that the interim consolidated financial statements (“Financial Statements”) and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, are now
available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company is also pleased to provide the following corporate update.
As previously announced, Reliq will be hosting a webinar tomorrow, December 1st at 6:00am PST / 9:00am EST at https://bit.ly/37eU7rA. For those who are not able to attend the webinar, a recording of the webinar will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the session. A written summary of the material updates to be presented in the webinar is also provided below.
Agenda for Webinar
- Highlights from Q1 FY2021 interim consolidated financial statements
- Second tranche of private placement fully subscribed
- Outlook for Calendar Year 2021
- Date for webinar to review Q2 FY2021 financials
|1.
|
Q1 FY2021 Financial Statements
The interim consolidated financial statements for Q1 FY2021 (quarter ending September 30, 2020) have been filed on SEDAR under the Company’s profile.
Highlights:
|2.
|
Second Tranche of Private Placement Fully Subscribed
