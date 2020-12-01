 

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Files Q1 FY2021 Financial Statements, Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020   

HAMILTON, Ontario, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare announced that the interim consolidated financial statements (“Financial Statements”) and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, are now available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company is also pleased to provide the following corporate update.

As previously announced, Reliq will be hosting a webinar tomorrow, December 1st at 6:00am PST / 9:00am EST at https://bit.ly/37eU7rA. For those who are not able to attend the webinar, a recording of the webinar will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the session.   A written summary of the material updates to be presented in the webinar is also provided below.

Agenda for Webinar

  1. Highlights from Q1 FY2021 interim consolidated financial statements
  2. Second tranche of private placement fully subscribed
  3. Outlook for Calendar Year 2021
  4. Date for webinar to review Q2 FY2021 financials
1. Q1 FY2021 Financial Statements
The interim consolidated financial statements for Q1 FY2021 (quarter ending September 30, 2020) have been filed on SEDAR under the Company’s profile.

Highlights:
  • As previously disclosed, Sales for the quarter decreased due to the impact of the global pandemic on the Company’s clients in South Texas and Florida. Sales for the current quarter (October 1 – December 31, 2020) have already exceeded that of Q1 FY2021 and are expected to fully recover to the level of Q4 FY2020 sales, as the Company shifted its focus to new geographies including Puerto Rico, North Texas, Ohio and others. The Company expects Sales to consistently increase month over month throughout the remainder of FY2021 and beyond.
  • In response to the significant ongoing challenges in Florida and South Texas relating to the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 and corresponding paralysis of the healthcare systems in these areas, in late Q4 FY2020 the Company refocused business development efforts to geographies where physician practices and home health agencies were still able to implement Reliq’s products.
  • In Q1 FY2021, the Company signed contracts with MaxLink MD in North Texas, Diversified Health Partners in Ohio, Oregon and Washington and digiiMED, LLC, in Puerto Rico, to provide its iUGO RPM, CCM, BHI, and PCM solutions to their over 250,000 patients. The Company also launched iUGO Well in Australia and signed a contract with the University of Notre Dame Australia to provide iUGO Well to their 12,000 faculty, staff and students. Onboarding in several of these areas began in late October and has accelerated through November 2020. Onboarding with these clients is expected to continue to increase month over month through FY2021 and beyond.
  • Subsequent to Q1 FY2021, the Company entered into a strategic alliance with iDocsWeb to offer the iUGO Care Platform to iDocsWeb’s more than 200 Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) clients who together discharge over 50,000 patients per year, the majority of whom are eligible for Reliq’s Transitional Care Management (TCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and other services. Onboarding of patients will begin in December 2020.
   
2. Second Tranche of Private Placement Fully Subscribed
Disclaimer

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Issues Correction to Shareholder Webinar Date
26.11.20
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Shareholder Update Webinar
13.11.20
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement