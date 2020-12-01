Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Files Q1 FY2021 Financial Statements, Provides Corporate Update

1.

Q1 FY2021 Financial Statements

The interim consolidated financial statements for Q1 FY2021 (quarter ending September 30, 2020) have been filed on SEDAR under the Company’s profile.



Highlights: As previously disclosed, Sales for the quarter decreased due to the impact of the global pandemic on the Company’s clients in South Texas and Florida. Sales for the current quarter (October 1 – December 31, 2020) have already exceeded that of Q1 FY2021 and are expected to fully recover to the level of Q4 FY2020 sales, as the Company shifted its focus to new geographies including Puerto Rico, North Texas, Ohio and others. The Company expects Sales to consistently increase month over month throughout the remainder of FY2021 and beyond.

In response to the significant ongoing challenges in Florida and South Texas relating to the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 and corresponding paralysis of the healthcare systems in these areas, in late Q4 FY2020 the Company refocused business development efforts to geographies where physician practices and home health agencies were still able to implement Reliq’s products.

In Q1 FY2021, the Company signed contracts with MaxLink MD in North Texas, Diversified Health Partners in Ohio, Oregon and Washington and digiiMED, LLC, in Puerto Rico, to provide its iUGO RPM, CCM, BHI, and PCM solutions to their over 250,000 patients. The Company also launched iUGO Well in Australia and signed a contract with the University of Notre Dame Australia to provide iUGO Well to their 12,000 faculty, staff and students. Onboarding in several of these areas began in late October and has accelerated through November 2020. Onboarding with these clients is expected to continue to increase month over month through FY2021 and beyond.

Subsequent to Q1 FY2021, the Company entered into a strategic alliance with iDocsWeb to offer the iUGO Care Platform to iDocsWeb’s more than 200 Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) clients who together discharge over 50,000 patients per year, the majority of whom are eligible for Reliq’s Transitional Care Management (TCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and other services. Onboarding of patients will begin in December 2020.