Captor Capital Releases Unaudited Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended September 30 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV A ; STUTTGART: NMVA), (“Captor” or the “Company”) , is pleased to announce today the release of its Unaudited Quarterly Financial Statements and MD&A for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the six months from April 1 to September 30, 2020 revenues at the Company’s cannabis dispensaries were $7,676,067, with the Company recording a gross profit of $2,655,472 from the sale of cannabis. Revenues on cannabis sales were up approximately $1 million from the same period the year previous, while gross profit was up approximately $600,000.

During the six months ended September 30, 2020 the Company recorded a net loss of $1,718,217 ($0.04 per share) compared to $19,632,295 ($0.51 per share) in the comparative period in 2019.



Management Commentary

“The continued increase in revenues combined with substantial decreases in losses year-over-year demonstrate that Captor is heading in the right direction as we continue with a cautionary growth strategy and a keen focus on maximizing revenues from its current operations,” said Captor Capital CEO, John Zorbas. “With a major new retail presence on the horizon due to the upcoming opening of further locations, we can expect these numbers to continue to head in the right direction in 2021.”

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational marijuana products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale.

