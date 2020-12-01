 

Western Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the upcoming investor conferences:

Event:

Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2020

Presentation:

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. PT / 12:40 p.m. ET

 

Event:

Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference

Presentation:

Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET

The virtual presentations will be available as a live webcast, accessible through Western Digital’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Digital

Western Digital, a leader in data infrastructure, creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, the company's industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Western Digital data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital, G-Technology, SanDisk and WD brands.

2020 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

