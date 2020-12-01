 

American Equity Announces Closing of Initial 9.9% Equity Investment From Brookfield Asset Management and Expands Execution of Share Repurchase With New Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 02:56  |  39   |   |   

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that following Hart-Scott-Rodino approval, it has closed an initial equity investment of 9,106,042 shares at $37.00 per share from Brookfield Asset Management Inc. as part of a previously announced strategic partnership. With this investment and the accelerated share repurchase and other share repurchases described below, Brookfield owns an approximate 9.9% equity interest in American Equity and is entitled to one seat on the company’s Board of Directors. Sachin Shah, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Brookfield, has joined American Equity’s Board of Directors, which expanded the size of the Board to 14 members.

Additionally, American Equity today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with Citibank, N.A. to repurchase an aggregate of $115 million of American Equity’s common stock. Since starting its maiden share repurchase program on October 30, the company has already repurchased over 1.9 million shares for $50 million in the open market. Combined with the ASR announced today, the company has substantially offset dilution from the equity issuance to Brookfield.

The company intends to continue to repurchase shares in 2021 under its $500 million share repurchase authorization until Brookfield owns a 9.9% equity interest in American Equity, with further repurchases after American Equity receives the insurance regulatory approvals required for Brookfield’s purchase of an additional equity interest above 9.9%.

“We are pleased to have completed the initial equity investment from Brookfield, which is a key demonstration of our strong alignment of commercial interests to create superior value for American Equity’s shareholders and policyholders,” said Anant Bhalla, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Equity. “I and my fellow Board members are also delighted to welcome Sachin to our Board. His deep asset management industry expertise and breadth of experiences will be invaluable as we focus on vigilantly realizing superior value for our shareholders.”

On October 18, 2020, American Equity announced a set of commercial business arrangements, through reinsurance, with Brookfield. Additionally, as part of this strategic partnership, Brookfield entered into an equity investment agreement with the company to be a cornerstone investor, whereby it will acquire up to a 19.9% ownership interest in the common shares of American Equity. This equity investment is planned in two stages: an initial purchase – which closed today – of a 9.9% equity interest at $37.00 per share, and a second purchase – which is expected to close in the first half of 2021 – that together with the initial purchase will equal up to a 19.9% equity investment at the greater value of $37.00 per share or adjusted book value per share (excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives). The second equity investment is subject to finalization of certain reinsurance agreement terms, receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

Seite 1 von 3
American Equity Investment Life Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Equity Announces Closing of Initial 9.9% Equity Investment From Brookfield Asset Management and Expands Execution of Share Repurchase With New Accelerated Share Repurchase Program American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that following Hart-Scott-Rodino approval, it has closed an initial equity investment of 9,106,042 shares at $37.00 per share from Brookfield Asset Management Inc. as part …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
American Equity Declares Annual Cash Dividend on Common Stock
05.11.20
American Equity Declares 4th Quarter 2020 Preferred Stock Dividends