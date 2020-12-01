American Equity Announces Closing of Initial 9.9% Equity Investment From Brookfield Asset Management and Expands Execution of Share Repurchase With New Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

Additionally, American Equity today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with Citibank, N.A. to repurchase an aggregate of $115 million of American Equity’s common stock. Since starting its maiden share repurchase program on October 30, the company has already repurchased over 1.9 million shares for $50 million in the open market. Combined with the ASR announced today, the company has substantially offset dilution from the equity issuance to Brookfield.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that following Hart-Scott-Rodino approval, it has closed an initial equity investment of 9,106,042 shares at $37.00 per share from Brookfield Asset Management Inc. as part of a previously announced strategic partnership. With this investment and the accelerated share repurchase and other share repurchases described below, Brookfield owns an approximate 9.9% equity interest in American Equity and is entitled to one seat on the company’s Board of Directors. Sachin Shah, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Brookfield, has joined American Equity’s Board of Directors, which expanded the size of the Board to 14 members.

The company intends to continue to repurchase shares in 2021 under its $500 million share repurchase authorization until Brookfield owns a 9.9% equity interest in American Equity, with further repurchases after American Equity receives the insurance regulatory approvals required for Brookfield’s purchase of an additional equity interest above 9.9%.

“We are pleased to have completed the initial equity investment from Brookfield, which is a key demonstration of our strong alignment of commercial interests to create superior value for American Equity’s shareholders and policyholders,” said Anant Bhalla, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Equity. “I and my fellow Board members are also delighted to welcome Sachin to our Board. His deep asset management industry expertise and breadth of experiences will be invaluable as we focus on vigilantly realizing superior value for our shareholders.”

On October 18, 2020, American Equity announced a set of commercial business arrangements, through reinsurance, with Brookfield. Additionally, as part of this strategic partnership, Brookfield entered into an equity investment agreement with the company to be a cornerstone investor, whereby it will acquire up to a 19.9% ownership interest in the common shares of American Equity. This equity investment is planned in two stages: an initial purchase – which closed today – of a 9.9% equity interest at $37.00 per share, and a second purchase – which is expected to close in the first half of 2021 – that together with the initial purchase will equal up to a 19.9% equity investment at the greater value of $37.00 per share or adjusted book value per share (excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives). The second equity investment is subject to finalization of certain reinsurance agreement terms, receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.