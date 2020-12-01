 

Progenity Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 03:39   

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $75 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Progenity also expects to grant the initial purchaser of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date notes are first issued, up to an additional $15 million principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Progenity, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on December 1, 2025, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. At any time from and including the date that is 30 calendar days after the initial closing date of the offering and before the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, noteholders may convert their notes at their option into shares of Progenity’s common stock, together, if applicable, with cash in lieu of any fractional share, at the then-applicable conversion rate. In addition, noteholders that convert their notes before December 1, 2022 will, in certain circumstances, be entitled to an additional cash payment upon conversion. The notes will be redeemable, in whole and not in part, for cash at Progenity’s option at any time on or after December 1, 2023, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Progenity’s common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the pricing of the offering.

Progenity intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with the net proceeds from the underwritten public offering of common stock referred to below, to support its operations, to invest in its molecular testing research and development program, to invest in research and development with respect to its precision medicine platform, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

ZeitTitel
03:38 Uhr
Progenity Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
20.11.20
New Test for Triaging Preeclampsia Passes Key Development Milestone: Progenity Releases Prospective Clinical Verification Data for its Preecludia Test
17.11.20
Progenity to Present at 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Virtual Symposium
16.11.20
Progenity to Participate in the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
13.11.20
Progenity to Host Preeclampsia Virtual R&D Day on November 20, 2020
09.11.20
Progenity Provides Corporate Updates and Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
06.11.20
Progenity Announces Encouraging Preclinical Data Supporting the Potential of the Company’s Oral Drug Delivery System in Targeting the Colon
03.11.20
Progenity to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update