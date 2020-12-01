 

Progenity Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

01.12.2020, 03:38   

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (NASDAQ: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $25 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, Progenity is expected to grant the underwriters of the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional $3.75 million of shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

In a separate press release, Progenity also announced today its intention to offer, in a separate, private offering to qualified institutional buyers, subject to market and other conditions, $75 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “notes”), plus up to an additional $15 million aggregate principal amount of notes that the initial purchaser of the notes has the option to purchase from Progenity. The completion of the offering of common stock is not contingent on the completion of the offering of the notes, and the completion of the offering of notes is not contingent on the completion of offering of common stock. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any notes or any shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes.

Piper Sandler & Co. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering of common stock. BTIG, LLC is acting as the lead manager for the offering of common stock.

A registration statement relating to the offering of common stock has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, or by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or email a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

