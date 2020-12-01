Flower One Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Flower One Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), a leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in Nevada, today reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.

The Company reported Q3 2020 revenue of $11.9 million, its strongest quarter to date and up significantly from both Q2 2020 revenue of $3.9 million and Q3 2019 revenue of $2.5 million;

Q3 2020 revenue was ahead of the Company’s guidance range of $9.8M-10.8M;

The Company recorded a Q3 2020 gross margin of 25%, compared to 46% in Q2 2020, with the decline resulting from the Company reducing production during Q2 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while incurring the same level of overhead - and also as a result of discounted sales of aging product from its facilities’ early harvests;

The Company recently launched the Cookies brand and its portfolio of premium flower strains, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes, and continues to sell out all available packaged inventory;

The Company continued to increase the crop allotment of premium flower brands like Cookies, which we expect to result in stronger margins and increased top line revenue. These adjustments are also expected to increase total revenue per plant among other efficiency metrics;

Performance of many of the Company’s Brand Partners remained strong during the quarter according to BDS Analytics, a leading provider of cannabis industry market intelligence and insights: the Company’s NLVO brand ranked #1 of the top 10 flower brands in Nevada; the Company’s products represented 13 of the top 20 flower SKUs sold in Nevada dispensaries; Flower One currently provides manufacturing inputs for 17 of the top 20 vape SKUs in Nevada; and Old Pal, which remains the #1 flower brand based on total units sold and remains ranked #2 of the top 10 flower brands in Nevada.

In mid-September, Kiva launched Blackberry Blitz, a brand-new Camino flavor inspired by the Las Vegas Raiders.

“The Flower One team has been working diligently to elevate the quality of our flower and products,” said Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s Chief Strategy Officer. “This focus on quality has allowed us to continue to shift our product mix more towards premium brand partners such as Cookies, 22Red, Lift Tickets and Heavy Hitters with several other premium partners coming online in 2021.”